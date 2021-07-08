The great action of a 94-year-old man with his neighbors that helped him overcome loneliness

Great lesson in how to turn around one of the greatest pain that any human being can experience is the one that has given a 94-year-old man who decided to open the door of his house to all his neighbors in order to overcome that loneliness that had been dragging for several years.

Keith Davison was widowed some years ago and although he has grown children, he does not have grandchildren, so he felt a great void in his life that he began to fill with alcohol.

Keith, who is a retired judge, wanted to overcome that sadness and depression that he had dragged on for a long time and knew that he would only succeed if he surrounded himself with a lot of noise and joy. So one fine day in July 2019, he approached one of his neighbors, Jessica Huebner, to tell her about an idea that would benefit him and the children who lived around him.

The old man He had decided to have a swimming pool built in the garden of his house so that in the summer, the little ones in his neighborhood could go and have a good time and give him a good time of pleasant company.

.

At first, some neighbors thought it was a joke; However, Keith kept his promise and installed a pool on his property that is almost 10 meters long and is 3 meters deep in places; it also has a trampoline.

The only rule set by the elder for the use of it is that every child is accompanied by an adult, at all times.

“He adopted all of our neighborhood kids, these are his grandchildren,” Huebner stated.

You are interested in:

Family adopts 108-year-old man who was abandoned on the streets

Elderly man goes to aesthetics to learn and be able to comb his wife