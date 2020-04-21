GRIS managed to gain the attention of the players in its less than 2 years available on the market. The indie title has had a great performance in sales and recently its developer announced with great joy that it has already exceeded a significant number of sales.

Through Twitter, Nomada Studio reported that GRIS has already sold more than 1 million units, an achievement that was achieved after 1 year and 4 months after debuting exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

We are very excited to announce that GRIS has sold over 1 million copies… crazy !! Thanks to our team, families, Devolver Digital and especially to all of you who have made this possible, expressed the Spanish developer on Twitter, who also shared a beautiful illustration of the protagonist to celebrate.

In case you missed it: GRAY a few months ago it came to PlayStation 4 with unpublished content that refers to an excellent title.

What is GRAY?

In case you do not know GRAY, let us inform you that it is an indie title developed by Nomada Studio, and that it premiered in December 2018 only on Nintendo Switch and PC. However, in the following months it reached PlayStation 4 and even mobiles.

What most attracts the attention of this indie is the way of telling a sad adventure of a girl through solitude, but in a beautiful way. In fact, the way to do it is purely visual, so you will not find text during the adventure, but only artistic settings.

GRAY is available on PlayStation Store ($ 16.99), Microsoft Store ($ 299 MXN), Steam ($ 165.99 USD, discounted at this time), Google Play Store ($ 89 MXN) and App Store ($ 99 MXN) and. If you are a PC player and have not yet had the opportunity to play it, then we recommend that you purchase Xbox Game Pass for this platform, as the catalog contains GRAY. The title even had a physical edition, but it is already sold out.

We are thrilled to announce that GRIS has sold more than one million copies … crazy !! 🎉😊 Thanks to our team, families, @devolverdigital and specially to all of you who made this possible ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/UOuHkaGt0m – Nomada Studio – G R I S (@nomadastudiobcn) April 19, 2020

How do you receive this news? Did you already play GRAY ?, what did you think ?, do you recommend it? Tell us in the comments.

GRIS’s artistic style earned him some awards, including the Outstanding Visual Style Award from the Steam Awards 2019.

If you want to know more about GRAY, we invite you to check this page.

