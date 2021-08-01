The grassland that Apple has billed in the quarter with the most sales in its history

Manzana entered in the last three months -the first of its fiscal year 2021- 111,439 million dollars, the highest figure of quarterly income ever recorded by the company, and obtained a profit of 28,755 million, 29% more than in the same period from a year ago.

This record turnover was driven by the recovery in phone sales iPhone -after a year of declining figures- which rose 17% year-on-year in the past three months and accounted for the company from Cupertino (California, USA) an income of 65,597 million dollars.

In general, all the company’s hardware underwent a significant revival, since in addition to the iPhone, Mac computer revenue was up 21% and iPad tablet sales soared 41%.

Between last October and December, the shareholders of Manzana they pocketed $ 1.70 per share, up from $ 1.26 a year ago.

The accounts presented this Wednesday are the first to reflect sales of the company’s latest phone model, the iPhone 12, the first to support ultra-high-speed 5G internet networks, equipped with an OLED screen and available in three sizes: standard, Mini and Pro Max.

In addition to coinciding with the Christmas period, traditionally the one with the highest sales of the company, and with the presentation of new hardware models, the great growth in turnover of the last three months is also explained by the effects of the pandemic of covid-19, which have promoted teleworking and leisure through the internet.

“We are pleased by the enthusiastic response from consumers to the next-generation product line that we introduced in a historic holiday season,” said the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, when presenting the results.

Despite the record figures presented by the company, the shares of Manzana they responded to the decline in the stock markets, leaving 0.18% to $ 141.72 per share in electronic trading after the closing of the New York stock exchanges.