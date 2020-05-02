The end of the work week generally brings us the feeling that the weekend is just around the corner, but with the quarantine that we live around the world by COVID-19, hundreds find that they now have a lot of free time.

Being home without going out at all can cause you to feel unusually tired, lacking in energy and motivation, but why do we experience this?

Some factors that can cause anxiety could be the threat to your financial and physical security in these times of pandemic, which can cause you to become physically exhausted, as Angela Cox told the Daily Mail.

According to Cox, some people may be experiencing the “Curve of Change” in this confinement at home.

‘The Kubler Ross Curve of Change’

The Kübler Ross Curve of Change was originally designed to describe the states of grief a person experiences.

Also, it is used in business to help owners to properly manage their businesses.

But with the arrival of the pandemic, scientists also begin to use this graph because COVID-19 has made us experience one of the greatest changes and challenges that we as humanity have to face.

Even inside the home we can feel very upset

Given this great change that we are experiencing as a society, even within the home, people can experience different moments of the curve.

Some may experience conflict and misunderstanding, as people’s behavior fails to align with their feelings.

First comes surprise, then denial

“The journey on this ‘curve of change’ begins with the feeling of surprise, followed by denial (if we go back to February, many of us thought that the COVID-19 would not be as extensive, as in fact it is turning out).

And then anger and frustration visit us

Behind these feelings comes anger and frustration; “At this stage we become very critical of ourselves and yes, we also judge others.”

At this stage, in several Anglo-Saxon countries the word “Covidiots” became very popular in these times of pandemic, and is a clear demonstration of the stage of anger that some may experience.

And then depression appears …

According to Angela, “The depression stage of the curve is something I refer to as the” pit of despair and when we are in this stage, exhaustion is real and lack of motivation is evident. “

We also face mini shift curves

The expert also told the Daily Mail that in this confinement it is likely that we also experience certain mini curves of change due to the new social rules that we have had to put into practice with this health emergency.

And then … Everything improves!

Once we are angry, depressed and throw ourselves on the couch to deny our current situation, the stage of adaptation arrives, where we finally accept to adapt to new circumstances and routines.

Once we get out of the “pit of despair,” we begin to draw on more positive feelings like hope and optimism.

And remember…

“This exhaustion will not last forever”, As Angela herself assures, and it is that, as you can see for yourself, the change curve is improving, as we accept what we are experiencing and decide to move forward.

So if you are living moments of anxiety, depression, uncertainty and hopelessness, be calm and have courage, because together we will get ahead of this pandemic.

With information from Daily Mail.

