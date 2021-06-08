The apparently well-intentioned decision of some grandparents has caused a family drama in the life of a young couple who had decided not to pierce their baby in order to give her a chance to decide when she grew up. But the grandparents pierced the ears of their 9-month-old granddaughter so the father forbade them to take care of her.

A user identified as “no_wayout” described his situation in the popular Reddit forum, where he narrated that he and his fiancee, aged 22 and 23, decided not to pierce the ears of their 9-month-old baby, named Thalía. His intention was not to pierce her without her consent and to let her decide when she wanted to do it.

“I never liked the idea of ​​it being done on a baby who can’t thinkr, how my fiancee’s parents pierced her ears when she was a baby and she always hated wearing earrings. In fact, he still doesn’t use it, ”the young man wrote in his post.

Of course, the comments of the grandparents of the “she would look so cute” type were immediate, but the couple remained firm in their decision. However, One day when the baby was left in the care of her paternal grandparents, she was pierced without parental consent.

“They got that one of my mother’s friends did it and we were fucking madThey did it behind our backs. We stopped talking to them after that for disrespecting our decision. They all said that we were doing a great drama and that we cannot eliminate them from their granddaughter’s life because of something like that, ”the troubled father wrote.

Finally the couple decided that the paternal grandparents could only see their granddaughter when one of them was present, for which they were harshly criticized in their family circle.

The opinions of Reddit users did not wait. “I would never leave my son with them again,” wrote one user in support of the couple. “Not only did they pierce the daughter’s ears against the express position of the parents, but they did it with a random person, not with a professional or a doctor, “said another. “Actually, this is an assault. If he had reported this to the police, it would have been an assault on a minor and he would have had serious problems, ”said a third.