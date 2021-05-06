The grandmothers’ ‘recipe’ that will continue to save lives when the pandemic ends

05/05/2021 at 6:07 PM CEST

Like all World, International Days or whatever their denomination, organizations seek to establish a date for an event to be remembered and for all of us to contribute to raising awareness among the population about some important aspect of our lives.

Today in particular we celebrate, and we do since 2009 (long before the start of the coronavirus pandemic) World Hand Hygiene Day, sponsored by the WHO with the idea that the message is transmitted around the world and can help save lifes.

But long before, for more than 100 years, it is a message that our grandmothers have never tired of repeating.

When entering the house, before eating, after eating, when going to the bathroom, when leaving the bathroom, to change, to go to bed & mldr; and every so often they looked at us and gave us that blunt order of: “Boy, wash your hands!”

They also told us to wash our faces, put on our slippers, not walk around the house with our ‘slippers’, not stepping on the carpet, changing clothes as we arrived & mldr; And all of them were very well thought out and we should keep them as habits so that we all move as far away from infections as possible.

The coronavirus has psyched us up

But the reality is that right now the coronavirus has rescued one of the best public health and disease prevention measures that we have: hand hygiene.

And it is that washing your hands saves lives and not only in these times, according to the experts. And the slogan of this year 2021 is quite clear: Seconds Save Lives – Wash Your Hands!

The good progress of vaccination against Covid-19 is causing infections to decrease. In addition, on May 9, the state of alarm ends, which means the lifting of many restrictions.

Before this panorama, specialists in preventive medicine and public health insist that hand hygiene must continue to be adhered to, both among health professionals and the general population, regardless of the course of the pandemic.

Millions of patients die

As explained by the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Hygiene (SEMPSPH), hand washing not only prevents the spread of SARS-CoV-2, but also that of many other pathogenic microorganisms.

Millions of patients die each year worldwide from infections related to healthcare. Of them, 56% can be prevented, hand hygiene being the simplest, most effective and cheapest measure to get it.

But “it is a measure that requires the commitment, collaboration, responsibility and generosity of citizens, patients, companions, health professionals and managers,” they explain from the SEMPSPH.

For preventivists, «Compliance with hand hygiene is not an option, an opportunity or a mere matter of common sense, but rather a necessity for the prevention of diseases and infections related to healthcare. It is supported by scientific evidence and specified in the 5 moments of hand hygiene “, they explain.

These 5 moments in which the healthcare professional must take special care hand washing are:

• Before touching the patient

• Before performing a clean / aseptic task,

• After the risk of exposure to body fluids.

• After touching the patient.

• After contact with the patient’s environment.

More soap and water and fewer gloves

One of the first things, besides toilet paper, to disappear from supermarket shelves was gloves. In fact, the pandemic has seen an increase in the use of this article. However, the use of gloves does not exempt you from washing your hands.

Public health experts are blunt “hand hygiene and the use of gloves they can be complementary practices, but never exclusive«.

For a sample they give an example. Healthcare professionals, when removing gloves after caring for a patient, should wash their hands before caring for the next. Just as they would if they weren’t wearing gloves during the consultation.

Why complement the use of gloves with hand washing?

For a very simple reason. Because all gloves, even those for medical use, have pores. And although they are extremely small holes, they can facilitate the entry of microorganisms depending on the time and manner of use.

“With proper hand hygiene we would be able to eliminate those microorganisms that may have entered after using the gloves”, they explain from the SEMPSPH.

And it doesn’t matter if you use soap and water or hydroalcoholic gels, the important thing is to wash them. In fact, the experts in preventive medicine, they positively value the acceptance that hydro-alcoholic gels have had in the population.

These products, if they are approved and meet the necessary requirements, «sare a great tool to perform proper hand hygiene anywhere and anytime ».

Of course, experts remember that these types of gels are effective if the hands are not visibly dirty. In these cases, when the dirt is easily seen with the naked eye, it is best to resort to the classic of our grandmothers, water and soap.