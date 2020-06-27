The American woman who, on social media, aided the failure of Donald Trump’s rally last week in Oklahoma has been hired to work on the campaign of her opponent, Joe Biden, for the presidency of the United States in the November elections.

Mary Jo Laupp earned the nickname « Grandma TikTok » with her passionate social media campaign for opponents to reserve seats at the stadium where Trump was going to give a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and then not go.

The result was that less than a third of the stadium’s capacity was filled, despite the fact that the team working on the re-election of the president assured that there had been enormous interest and that there had been more than a million requests.

Laupp’s call in a small video shared on the TikTok platform was viewed more than two million times and propagated by fan clubs of South Korean pop music, known as K-pop.

Caitlin Gilber, co-director of the Biden Digital Coalition, a collective of Democratic activists specializing in the internet, said on Friday that this 51-year-old grandmother of six grandchildren has joined her group to help in the digital campaign for the November presidential election. .

Laupp told the New York Times that one of his first projects will be to establish a group of content creators on TikTok in favor of Biden.

This Iowa state resident works in the music department of a high school and had previously participated in the campaign for the Democratic primary candidate Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of Indiana.

you / dax / gle / axn / af / es