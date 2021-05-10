“The ‘Grand Slam’ are my priority at this point in my career ‘”

05/10/2021 at 7:04 PM CEST

EFE

Serbian Novak Djokovic, number 1 in the ATP ranking, acknowledged this Monday that, after achieve the record of weeks in front of the world ranking, his priority is to do well in the “Grand Slam” tournaments (the big four) and that he faces the Masters 1,000 tournament in Rome this week as a preparation for Roland Garros.

“My calendar is different, it feels different. I’m not going to say that it feels weird, because I’m enjoying enjoying other things that interest me. I play a defined level of tournaments to better prepare for the ‘Slam’ “Djokovic said at a press conference organized at the Roman Italic Forum.

“I didn’t play well in Monte Carlo, but I think that tournament, this one in Rome and the one in Belgrade are enough. to build my form and reach the maximum to Paris. That’s where I want to fight, “added the Serbian, a five-time champion in Rome.

“I’m not very focused on the rankingAt this point in my career my main interest is the ‘Slam’. I reached the record for more weeks as number 1 and now my interest is the ‘Slam’ and making them count for my career, “he insisted.

Nole, 33, this year surpassed the record of the Swiss Roger Federer of 311 weeks at the top of the ATP ranking, and prepared a shorter tournament schedule than the one he followed for most of his career.

He did not compete in Madrid to save energy and returns this week at the Foro Italico, where his first rival will be the American Taylor fritz. These longer breaks are allowing you to enjoy your family more.

“I love spending time in nature, forests, mountains, lakes, rivers. I love being outside and we recently went hiking in the mountains in Serbia and it was a very mystical experience, it gave me a lot of energy. I did it with my wife, we spent quality time with my family. Now I have more time to do it and it makes me very happy, “he said.

Djokovic is also working on a documentary about his career that he hopes to release this year.

“We are filming my documentary and will continue in Belgrade in a couple of weeksThey are also doing interviews with important people in my life. The key things in the documentary are the journey to become the player with the most weeks at number 1. The plan is to release it before or during the US Open, surely before the end of the year, “he said.

He also went back to talking about his angry reactions during matches and the various occasions in which he broke his rackets.

“When I play I have many emotions, they are various and they change very quickly. You feel a lot of weight on your back sometimes I explode, I’m not proud of it, I don’t support it “he explained.

“But it happens and when it happens I have to move on. I’m working on it, sometimes I can control myself more and sometimes less. In any case I like it when you see the human side of the player “, he concluded.