Trophies will be awarded at the finish line to respect the distances

The equipment and material for these are scheduled to start arriving on June 29

The Austrian GP and with it the F1 season is just 15 days away from starting

The Austrian GP and the Styrian GP, ​​which will host the return of Formula 1 next July at the Red Bull Ring, will not have a podium ceremony. In order to respect the safety distances, the awarding of trophies to the top three finishers will be on the same finish line, where the drivers will be placed next to their cars.

As the German medium SpeedWeek advances, the top three finishers will not be able to get on the podium in the first two races of the season, since it is impossible to maintain safety distances within it. In lieu of this, the award ceremony will be at the finish line. In it the drivers will place their cars as they do after qualifying and will be next to them at all times, with a minimum distance of two meters.

This model that the Red Bull Ring will follow could be the same as the other events that take place throughout the season. Formula 1 is prudent after what happened in Australia last March, and wants to guarantee the safety of drivers and workers at all times.

Although there is no podium, interviews with the top three finishers after the race will continue, as will the press conference. Of course, these will be done respecting the safety distance between pilots and interviewer.

The equipment material, like the equipment, is scheduled to start arriving at the Red Bull Ring on Monday, June 29. The ten teams are allowed the presence of only 80 workers, half that under normal conditions. All of them will be tested during their presence on the circuit, and in addition, before arriving they must show their negative in the Covid-19 test.

The Austrian GP is just 15 days away from starting. In a period of two weeks the drivers will have already arrived at the circuit and several of them will prepare to attend the media at the press conference prior to the race. This will be the first time that the Formula 1 World Cup has started in Austria, and also the first time that a Formula 1 GP in the country has taken place behind closed doors.

