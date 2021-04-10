The ‘Granca’ says goodbye to the European Championship in a very cruel final

04/09/2021 at 10:54 PM CEST

EFE

Herbalife Gran Canaria ended up capitulating this Friday against a tough AS Monaco who scored the victory (74-76) and the pass to the final of the European Championship in an agonizing match that was on the verge of extra time after the yellows came back from a 13-point deficit in the final stretch.

GCA

MON

HERBALIFE GRAN CANARIA, 74

(26 + 9 + 14 + 25): Kilpatrick (7), Albicy (6), Costello (11), Beirán (4), Stevic (8) -starting five-, Dimsa (6), Diop, Balcerowski (12) , Shurna, Okoye (15) and Slaughter (5).

AS MONACO, 76

(21 + 24 + 11 + 20): Bost (15), Demahis, Inglis (12), Knight (17), Lessort (8) -starting five-, Ndoye, Yeguete, O’Brien (15) and Gray (9 ).

REFEREES

Emin Mogulkoc (Turkey), Robert Vyklicky (Czech Republic) and Mykola Ambrosov (Ukraine). Without eliminated.

INCIDENTS

Second semi-final match of the men’s basketball Eurocup played behind closed doors at the Gran Canaria Arena (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria).

Marcos Knight’s effervescence in attack (17 points and 8 rebounds), combined with the athletic ability of O’Brien and Bost – another 15 points each – ended up making the efforts of local players Stan Okoye (15) and Olek Balcerowki (12 and 5 blocks) sterile. In the opening bars, the two teams showed their best tricks in a match literally to dog’s eye (12-13).

Despite the athleticism of the Monegasques, the American Stan Okoye ended up imposing his law on the perimeter with 7 almost consecutive points, closing a first quarter in which it was evident that the game was going to be intense and slow cooking (26-21).

In the second period, Balcerowski and Inglis assumed stripes in the paint to star in a magnificent duel, while the yellows were in the forefront with a 30-27 on the electronic.

However, and after a technical foul on Okoye, Herbalife suffered a severe short circuit against Monaco that did not slow down and endorsed a 0-10 partial to six minutes for the break (32-37).

Despite the time-out requested by the local coach, Porfirio Fisac, Gran Canaria was still in a coma. Not only did he not score but also, Monaco widened the difference (32-44), reproducing the ghosts of the first game with a partial 0-17.

After locker room, Herbalife was still denied from the outside line. Monaco was not fine either, but with the points of Inglis and Gray, the Occitanians remained above ten (41-54). Dimsa and Balcerowski were trying to get the team out of the UCI, until the Pole – 2.15 tall – changed the sign of the encounter with a triple from home (46-54).

Albicy tries to penetrate before the Monegasque defense

| EFE

After lowering the difference to seven points (49-56), Gran Canaria radically changed the chip. Costello woke up from lethargy and Kilpatrick brought out his best version, balancing the scales (59-59) with a triple balsamic from Okoye with seven minutes to go.

The speed of Marcos Knight and the errors in the rear of the Claretians gave Monaco air again (62-70). Slaughter and Costello launched the last blow of the match (71-74). And when it looked like visitors would make money from all four corners, a steal by Albicy allowed the Frenchman to force an absurd foul from the Monesgascos with three rewarding free throwsto.

Everything seemed headed for extra time (74-74), but with three seconds to go, a jump shot from Gray sentenced an agonizing match in favor of Monaco. Even the Herbalife drained their tricks with a second blow, after an alley-oop about Okoye that ended up making the tie over the hoop (74-76).