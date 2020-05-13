The Granada players, after returning to the activity with individual work sessions on Sunday, completed a physical training on Tuesday at the gym in their sports city, wearing gloves and a mask as protective measures.

05/12/2020

Act at 18:22

CEST

The group directed by Diego Martínez He exercised in the interior rooms of his facilities after having done it in the previous three days on the field of play. This gym session coincided with the strong and constant rain that fell throughout the morning over Granada and its metropolitan area.

The Granada players complied, as every day, with the hygiene and safety protocols established by LaLiga for the return of the teams to training, after almost two months of stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thus, the footballers visited the gymnasium in several shifts, kept the established safety distances at all times and all completed their different exercises wearing gloves and a mask, according to the club showed in different photos sent to the media.

Granada has scheduled new morning trainings every day this week until Sunday, with Thursday as the only rest day.

The Venezuelan media Yangel Herrera, who tested positive in the COVID-19 serological test to which all the players of the Andalusian team underwent last Wednesday, and who, despite being asymptomatic, is isolated at home, continues to be out of service.

.