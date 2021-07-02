The Granada Prosecutor’s Office opposes the granting of the pardon to Juana Rivas

Juana Rivas (Photo: .)

The Granada Prosecutor’s Office has opposed the granting of a pardon to Juana Rivas, Maracena’s mother sentenced by the Supreme Court to two years and six months in prison for the abduction of her two minor children, after that before being sentenced, as he states, he “deliberately” violated current legislation and now alleges “an alleged repentance” and at the same time “proclaims to the four winds that he would do it again”.

The rejection of the Prosecutor’s Office is added to that expressed in mid-June by the head of the Criminal Court 1 of Granada, who maintains that “there is no circumstance” that makes Juana Rivas “especially deserving” of this measure of grace, in comparison to other “identical cases with similar convictions” for the same crime “where the execution has begun and the sentence has been served”.

“Violation and mockery of compromis

In the letter from the Prosecutor’s Office, to which Europa Press has had access, the Public Ministry reviews the “long road” that this case has followed, since Rivas “did not accept the decision” of the Court and “resisted (first removed and then retained) the effective delivery of the minors ―the father to return to Italy, where they have fixed their habitual residence― and was placed in outright rebellion ”.

“And when he had to respond criminally to what happened, after deliberately violating our internal legislation and making a mockery of the international commitments signed by Spain, he excused or pretended his pain as a suffered mistreated mother, accompanied by the media uproar,” adds the prosecutorial letter forwarded. to the Criminal Court 1 of Granada, which was the one who initially sentenced this …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.