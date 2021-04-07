The Gran Vía Metro station will finally reopen next July after two years of works

The Community of Madrid will finally reopen the Gran Vía Metro station next July after making an investment of 10 million euros in remodeling and expansion works of the same that have lasted more than two years.

As reported by the regional government in a statement, the work carried out will entail a radical change both in its architecture and in the implementation of new facilities, becoming, thanks to the latest technological advances, into “the most modern station in the entire Madrid Metro network”.

It will have a vertical axis connecting the different levels of the station. Thus, you will have a first level where a new lobby will be generated that will connect and expand the current one, going from 900 to 2,000 square meters.

Also, it will have a second intermediate level of passage, where a musealization with archaeological remains that have appeared in the excavations. The third level will be a connection with line 5 and the connection gallery with Renfe Cercanías Sol.

Regarding accessibility, in addition to new escalators and four new elevators, travelers with reduced mobility will find easy opening systems on doors, anti-slip strips on fixed stairs, Braille labels on the handrails, signage of accessibility elements, double height handrails, adapted communication interphones, or ceramic visual touch floors to facilitate their displacements.

As for the new facilities, they will be enabled 14 new ticket vending machines of transport, of new creation and of more modern design.

These devices have large display screens, the possibility of making the payment of the operation without contact, improvements in the interface design, taking advantage of the size of the screen, as well as to access customer service via video call.

In addition, they will be installed 17 entry lathes, six of which will be for people with reduced mobility (PRM), distributed in two lobbies.

These models, also newly created, will take up less space, will have a more intuitive interface, and a screen that will inform the user about the validation using graphics and text, as well as LED lighting on the doors, on the contactless reader and on the ground to inform the traveler about the result of the validation.

Templete of the San Luis network

The remodeling of the Gran Vía station includes the surface replica of the old temple of the San Luis Network by the architect Antonio Palacios, which at the time served as an access landmark to the old Metro station, and which will be located between Montera and Gran Vía streets.

The intention of the project is to reproduce “as faithfully” as possible the original solution that Antonio Palacios designed to house the access point to the old station and recover symbolic value that the temple had during the years in which it was in operation.

Recreation of the temple of the Gran Vía metro entrance.METRO DE MADRID

As for the marquee, the “spectacular proportions” of the initial project. The large canopy will be constructed of glass and steel and will be translucent allowing light to enter through the elevator shaft.

Development of the work and protection of the environment

The General Directorate of Infrastructures of the Community of Madrid finalized the civil works of the station last December 2020, with the closing of the well located on Calle Montera and the construction of the floors and fixed stairs of the station. In January 2021 the redevelopment of Montera street and its surroundings. In parallel, Metro has worked since last August on the conditioning of the station (interior architecture and facilities).

As detailed by the Community of Madrid, the proceedings have had an important technical complication as it is carried out on old infrastructures and a complex environment with protection of cultural heritage, such as that of the center of Madrid and that of a historic station.