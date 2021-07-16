The Gran Vía metro station reopens two years later than planned

Works at the Gran Vía metro station (Photo: EUROPA PRESS)

After more than 1,000 days of works, two years more than planned, the Gran Vía metro station in Madrid reopens this Friday. And it will do so with new features, including three levels of passage and an underground connection with the Sol station.

The Madrid president Isabel Díaz Ayuso has inaugurated the station this Thursday, of which she highlighted that it will be the first 4.0 in Spain through which, before the works, 16 million travelers circulated annually, “the population of Andalusia and Catalonia together” . “I am sure that Metro de Madrid is going to be a privileged witness to the economic, social and cultural revolution that awaits Madrid in the coming months and years,” he said.

The Gran Vía station is one of the 25 most used in the metropolitan network, with a traffic of 44,000 users per day that, with the remodeling, will increase to 66,000 due to the new connection with the Sol station.

With an investment of 10.7 million euros, a profound renovation has been carried out in the architecture of the station, which has a vertical connection axis at its different levels of passage. The first level has a much larger lobby than the previous one, increasing its useful area from 900 to 2,000 square meters.

The second intermediate level houses a small museum with the archaeological remains that appeared during the works, and the third connects with line 5 and with a gallery that connects the Gran Vía metro with Renfe Cercanías Sol.

Accessibility

In terms of accessibility, there are four new lifts and 13 escalators connected and monitored with the Metro checkpoint. In addition, the 14 new title vending machines, with 4.0 technology, offer large display screens, payment of the contactless operation and access to customer service by video call.

Of the 17 entrance turnstiles, six are for users with reduced mobility who have easy door opening systems, anti-slip strips on fixed stairs and Braille labels on the handrails, among others.

Read more

The futuristic aesthetic is combined with elements from the past, its most characteristic element being a pavilion by the architect Antonio Palacios, which served as an access landmark to the old station and which now, in the remodeling, has been incorporated on the surface as a replica.

It was one of the eight stations that had the first line of the Madrid metro (the current line 1) inaugurated in 1919 by Alfonso XIII. With the original name of Red de San Luis, it later changed to its current name, although during the Franco dictatorship it received the name of José Antonio, recovering that of Gran Vía in 1984.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

