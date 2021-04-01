The Gran Telescopio Canarias discovers the largest cluster of galaxies in the early universe

The galactic clusters They are groupings of galaxies that are held together thanks to gravitational interaction. To understand the evolution of these “cities” of galaxies, scientists look for structures in formation, called proto-clusters of galaxies, in the early universe.

In 2012, an international team of astronomers accurately determined the distance to the galaxy HDF850.1, one of the ones with the highest rate of star formation in the observable universe. Surprisingly, scientists also discovered that this galaxy, which is located in one of the best-studied regions of the sky, known as the “Hubble Deep Field” (Hubble Deep Field / GOODS-North), is part of a group of around a dozen protogalaxies that formed within the first billion years of cosmic history. Until its discovery, only one other analogous primordial group was known.

One of the most densely populated regions of galaxies in the early universe has been confirmed and a detailed study of the physical properties of the system has been carried out

Now, thanks to new research conducted with the OSIRIS instrument, installed in the Great Canary Telescope (GTC or GRANTECAN), the team has shown that it is one of the most densely populated regions of galaxies in the early universe and have carried out, for the first time, a detailed analysis of the physical properties of this system. The study is published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

“Surprisingly, we have discovered that all the members of the cluster studied so far, about two dozen, are galaxies with normal star formation, and that the central galaxy seems to dominate the manufacture of stars in this structure,” he explains. Rosa Calvi, formerly a postdoctoral researcher at the IAC and main author of the article.

Childhood witnesses of the local universe

Recent research shows that this cluster of galaxies under construction is made up of several components or ‘districts’ with different evolutions. Astronomers predict that this structure will gradually change to become a Virgo-like cluster of galaxies, the central region of the supercluster of the same name, where the Local Group of galaxies to which the Milky Way belongs is located.

This structure, located about 12.5 billion light years away, will evolve into a grouping similar to the Virgo Cluster, a neighbor of the Local Group of galaxies to which the Milky Way belongs.

“We see this city under construction as it was ago 12.5 billion years, when the universe was less than 10% of its current age, so we are witnessing the infancy of a cluster of galaxies that we typically find in the Local universe “, he highlights Helmut Dannerbauer, IAC researcher and co-author of the new study.

The distance measured to the sources studied perfectly coincides with the predictions based on previous photometric studies carried out at GRANTECAN by Pablo Arrabal Haro, formerly a pre-doctoral researcher at the IAC, under the supervision of José Miguel Rodríguez Espinosa, researcher at the IAC and deputy general secretary of the International Astronomical Union (IAU), and Casiana Muñoz-Tuñón, researcher and deputy director of the IAC, all of whom are co-authors of the current study .

Gran Telescopio Canarias, located at the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory on La Palma. / Daniel López / IAC

Arrabal developed a method to select galaxies with normal star formation based on photometric probing known as SHARDS (Survey for High-z Absorption Red and Dead Sources), one of the main programs of the European Southern Observatory (ESO) carried out at the GTC.

“I am very happy to see that the method developed during my doctoral thesis works so well to find and confirm a highly populated region of galaxies in the distant Universe”, says the researcher.

The study was carried out with the OSIRIS instrument and the large collecting area of ​​GRANTECAN, the largest optical and infrared telescope in the world.

The SHARDS program has been led by Pablo Pérez-González, researcher of the Astrobiology Center (CAB, CSIC-INTA) and also the author of the article, who indicates: “Measuring exactly how these structures are formed, especially at the beginning of the universe, is not easy, we need exceptional data such as the ones we are taking with the GTC telescope within the SHARDS and SHARDS Frontier projects. Fields, which make it possible to determine distances to galaxies and between galaxies at the edge of the Universe with an accuracy never before achieved “.

For its part, Stefan geier, GTC support astronomer and co-author of the article, stresses that this surprising result “would not have been possible without the extraordinary capabilities of the OSIRIS instrument, combined with the large collecting area of ​​GRANTECAN, the largest optical and infrared telescope in the world.”

Rights: Creative Commons.