“The GPS you have sent us reflects that Busquets is in top form, we’ll see tomorrow”

06/18/2021

On at 21:02 CEST

The Spanish coach has spoken at the press conference prior to the game against Poland next Saturday at 9:00 p.m. in La Cartuja. The Red one plays it after the victory of Sweden, but as good news, Luis Enrique can already count on Sergio Busquets, who has already joined the concentration after a conclusive negative.

The question was obligatory, and the Barça technician explained the following: “He has been training alone at home and respecting the covid issue. The GPS that you have sent us reflects that Busquets is in top form, so I will assess with the Staff if we include him in the 23 summoned. But the positive is his return “

He has also valued very positively that he is back: “A very important reinforcement for everyone. He is the captain and has a relevance in the important team“.

Before the press conference, he had already stated in Deportes Cuatro that: “He has been asymptomatic and has been able to train at home. He would be in a position to participate.”