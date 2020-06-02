In principle fans will be allowed

The decision may change depending on how the pandemic evolves

Formula 1 has announced today the calendar in Europe for this 2020 season. However, Mexico has made it clear that its GP is still standing and that it will initially be held on November 1 as the original plan contemplated before the appearance of the coronavirus.

The promoter of the event also explains that there will be public attendance, as long as the situation does not register changes for the worse. However, it highlights that all the necessary precautions will be taken to avoid contagion between the fans and all those attending the circuit.

“The highest priority of the organizers of the GP of Mexico is to ensure the well-being and health of all, which is why the strictest measures are already being taken to guarantee the safest experience for all attendees at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez,” reads the statement. .

Despite its intentions, the Inter-American Entertainment Corporation claims to be in contact with the authorities, as well as the queen category. The objective is to make the relevant decisions based on the evolution of the coronavirus not only at the state level, but also at the global level.

“In conjunction with Formula 1, the FIA ​​and the Government of Mexico City, the organizers will be closely monitoring the world situation,” the text continues.

With the possibility that finally the race has to be behind closed doors or canceled in mind, the promoter wanted to reassure fans. If finally the person who has purchased your tickets cannot attend the event due to the authorities’ determination, the amount will be refunded in full.

“In the event that due to force majeure the event in Mexico City must be held without an audience or is canceled, it will be communicated through official channels. If this situation arises, Ticketmaster Mexico’s cancellation policies will apply “for all tickets purchased through the official sales channels of the race, that is, 100% of the value of the tickets will be reimbursed, as well as the service charge,” he concludes.

It should be mentioned that the coronavirus has left 93,435 infected in Mexico so far, of which 10,167 have died. Of the total cases, 25,787 have been registered in Mexico City and 2,713 people have lost their lives due to the disease.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.