Pedro Almdóvar and the team of ‘Dolor y gloria’, with the Goya for Best Film of the last edition

The Board of Directors of the Academy has approved the bases of the next Goya 2021 Awards, which include changes such as limiting to one person the intervention of thanks from the winners in a total of eight categories, including Best Film.

Thus, the winners in the categories of Best Film, Best Animated Film, Best Documentary Film, Best Ibero-American Film, Best European Film, Best Fiction Short Film, Best Animated Short Film and Best Documentary Short Film, may go up to collect the award at the gala, but they must designate a single person so that, in the name of the awarded work, they are in charge of the acknowledgments.

As the institution has pointed out, the criteria for attending the awards are relaxed “temporarily” in the face of the health crisis in Spain and “which has meant, among other consequences, the closure of the rooms and the consequent postponement and cancellation of numerous premieres. “

That is why, as announced in late May, the Goya 2021 bases will accept “exceptional and only” for the next edition those feature films that were scheduled to be released in theaters and have been forced to premiere directly through online payment platforms.

This transitional provision will affect Spanish films and the stories that choose the Goya for Best European Film. However, the Film Academy has clarified that, at the moment in which the cinemas can reopen in safety conditions and the exhibition is restored, the measure will be reviewed and may be terminated, maintaining the rule of the premiere in theaters commercials and with a box office open to the public to attend the awards.

Likewise, a situation is contemplated that until now was not regulated in the Best New Director category. In this sense, directors whose candidate for the 35th Goya Awards is their first feature film may choose this award, but the second feature film may also be accepted if they have co-directed the first one.

This exception will not be possible in the event that the director has already been a candidate for Novel Direction in the co-directed film. The 35 Goya Awards will recognize Spanish films released between January 1 and December 31, 2020.

‘GREEN’ ACADEMY

Another novelty will come within the framework of the ‘Green Academy’ strategy, limiting submissions to academics only to letters with information about the films (nominations, awards, festivals). In this way, this year, no other type of material or support may be sent to academics as a strategy to promote the titles that participate in the awards.

Regarding voting, in the first round, academics from the Documentary specialty are included in the mixed voting system for Documentary Films and Documentary Short Films.

Academics in Producer / Director specialties are also included in the mixed voting system for the choice of Fiction Short Films. This will imply that the academics of said specialties choose half of the nominees in said categories, while the other nominees are chosen by the total of the specialties.

FLEXIBILITY FOR SHORT FILMS

The bases of the 35th edition also take into account the consequences of the health alert in the case of short films, which reduces the necessary requirements to participate. “Their gateway to the awards are festivals, but many of them have been canceled or postponed by covid-19,” explained the Film Academy.

Therefore, all those fiction and documentary short films qualified between December 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020 may register with the delivery of the selection certificate, in the Official Section, in three festivals that qualify for registration, in the case of Fiction Short Films. For Documentary Shorts rated between those dates, they must present the selection certificate of a single festival.

Finally, other changes have to do with the pre-selection of short films. In this call, the Animation Commission will be part of the Commission that selects animation short films; and in the same way, the Documentary Commission will participate in the Selection Commission for documentary short films.