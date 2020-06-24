The 35th edition of the Goya Awards will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, announced today, Tuesday, the Film Academy in a statement.

The Spanish Academy thus maintains the planned calendar and announces that « soon » it will report the details of the gala in which the Goya will be delivered, including the city that will host it next year.

The decision was announced after a virtual meeting held today by the board of directors of the institution chaired by Mariano Barroso to assess the situation after the coronavirus pandemic, which altered the international calendar of premieres and ceremonies.

Thus, just yesterday the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that the Golden Globes, which are traditionally held in early January, will be postponed to February 28, that is, a day after the Goya.

The Hollywood Academy also announced last week that the Oscars will be awarded on April 25, 2021, two months ahead of schedule, and the British Academy of Television and Film Arts has deferred the Bafta until April 11.

The closure of movie theaters around the world, due to the coronavirus pandemic, forced to delay premieres and for some titles – few – to go directly to the platforms.

For this reason, the Academy announced on May 11 that the Goya 2021 will exceptionally accept competing films that have been forced to be released directly on VOD as a result of the pandemic.

In Spain, cinemas have been reopening little by little in recent weeks. Next Friday the first post-pandemic Spanish film is released, « The Alex Tape » and others already have a confirmed release date for the following weeks.