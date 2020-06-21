The Governor of Santiago del Estero, Gerardo Zamora, starred in a traffic accident this afternoon, when he returned from the Parque de la Paz cemetery driving his motorcycle. The official had gone to visit the grave of his mother, Amalia Inés Montanaro de Zamora, who died 11 months ago.

According to provincial government sources, the president was riding his motorcycle when a « collision » with another vehicle occurred at a street crossing and fell to the pavement. He was quickly helped and transferred to the Regional Hospital “Dr. Ramón Carrillo ”, where after some studies it was estimated that a rib could be broken. He also suffered a severe blow to one of his knees.

In this sense, the spokespersons detailed that the general state of health of the president « is good » and that « it is fine », but he will remain in the hospital for a general check-up.