The Government’s Sustainable Mobility Plan provides for the creation of 284,300 jobs and the contribution of 20,500 million to GDP

The funds allocated to the shock plan for sustainable, safe and connected mobility both in general and in urban and metropolitan environments will generate some 284,300 jobs and will contribute 20,500 million euros to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) until 2026, according to the Plan of Recovery, Transformation and Resilience with which the Government works. The planned investment exceeds 13.2 billion euros, generate almost 285,000 jobs in Spain and contribute 20,500 million to GDP, about double the amount contributed.

Specifically, the component number 1 of the ‘crash plan for sustainable, safe and connected mobility in urban and metropolitan environments’ foresees a “strong impact” on economic activity and employment during the years that the plan will last, reaching 154,000 jobs and with a contribution of 11,100 million euros to GDP.

For its part, component number 6, which also includes projects on ‘Sustainable, safe and connected mobility’, will generate a “multiplier effect” with 9,400 million euros of contribution to GDP and motivate the creation of 130,300 new jobs.

With 6,536 million euros that will go to the ‘Shock plan for sustainable, safe and connected mobility in urban and metropolitan environments’ It is intended to promote the decarbonization of mobility in cities, the improvement of air quality and the quality of life of people. To do this, the transformation of the public transport sector will be promoted by supporting administrations in the investments necessary for the provision of a digital and sustainable system, as well as helping to reduce emissions from the vehicle fleet.

Of these 6,536 million euros, in 2020 112.5 million were already spent, while this year 1,777.6 million will be invested and be in 2022 when the largest amount will be dispensed, with up to 2,631.4 million euros.

In 2023, the investment will amount to 1,620.8 million, and in 2024 to 242.8 million. The last two years, 2025 and 2026, will have an investment of 87.5 and 53.4 million, respectively.. The Government recognizes that the total amount will be increased to 9,336 million euros if not only the investment of European funds is taken into account, but also other sources of financing other than the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, such as private financing derived from the need to co-financing of a part of the defined lines.

On the other hand, in component 6, sustainable, safe and connected mobility in general, last year 21.6 million were spent, while this year 437.5 million will be invested and in 2022 about 1,881.9 million. In 2023 the peak of spending will be reached, with 2,120.9 million, while in 2024 it will be 1,335.3 million; in 2025, 641.6 million, and in 2026, 228 million.

As in the previous section, although the amount of funds allocated is 6,667 million, this amount will go up to 7,867 million including other sources of financing. These millions will be invested in a series of measures to modernize, digitize and improve the safety and sustainability of “key” interurban and intermodal transport infrastructures throughout the national territory, with special attention to rail transport.

Among the different objectives, the Government intends to achieve at least one fleet of 250,000 electric vehicles in Spain by 2023, as well as achieving a mobile fleet of 5 million electric vehicles in 2030. It also seeks to deploy more than 100,000 charging points for electrified vehicles both in parking lots and in corridors to ensure their full availability by 2023.

By sections, they will be injected 2,916 million in low-emission zones and in the transformation of urban and metropolitan transport, as well as 2,000 million in incentive plans for the installation of charging points, the purchase of electric vehicles and the innovation in electromobility, recharging and green hydrogen.

On the other hand, the actions to improve the quality and reliability in the Nearby service This will mean an expense of 1,620 million, while 2,987.6 million will be invested in the national transport network: European corridors.

Some 1,905 million will go to the trans-European transport network, while intermodality and logistics will account for 974.4 million, and about 800 million will be for a support program for sustainable and digital transport.

Among other actions to be carried out with European funds, the Government will also allocate some 1,555 million euros to the creation of a renewable hydrogen roadmap and its sectoral integration. The goal is to achieve a fleet of light and heavy hydrogen fuel vehicles of between 5,000 and 7,500 units by 2030, as well as between 150 and 200 fuel cell buses. This technology has high potential in those end uses where it is the most efficient solution, such as hydrogen-intensive industry and high-temperature processes, long-distance heavy transport, maritime transport, rail transport or aviation, according to the Government.

