Through a decree, the Government created the Emergency Assistance Program for Work and Production for employers and workers affected by the health emergency, which includes several benefits: among them, the postponement – or reduction – of up to 95% of the payment of employer contributions and a compensatory salary allocation for workers.

What are the benefits

– Postponement or reduction of up to 95% of the payment of employer contributions to the Argentine Integrated Social Security System. It is for employers who do not exceed 60 contracted workers (those who exceed it, must promote the Crisis Preventive Procedure)

– Compensatory Allocation to Salary, for all workers in companies with up to 100 employees. Y assistance for the health emergency, through Repro for private sector workers in employers with more than 100 employees.

– Comprehensive unemployment benefits system

It will be available to companies that meet one of the following three conditions:

– Critically affected economic activities in the geographical area where they are carried out.

– a significant number of workers infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus or who are in compulsory isolation or licensed (due to being in a risk group or family care obligations).

– a substantial reduction in its sales after March 20, 2020.

What is the amount of the allowances for the payment of wages

– For employers of up to 25 workers: 100% of the net salary, with a maximum value of a valid Minimum Living and Mobile Salary ($ 16,875)

– For employers of 26 to 60 workers: 100% of the net salary, with a maximum value of up to 75% of the current Minimum Living and Mobile Salary.

– For employers from 61 to 100 workers: 100% of net salary, with a maximum value of up to 50% of the current Minimum Living and Mobile Salary.

How much is covered from the salary in the case of companies with more than 100 employees

In the case of companies with more than 100 employees, it will be done through Repro. The worker benefit will have a minimum of $ 6,000 and a maximum of $ 10,000.

Which companies are excluded

– Companies or persons that carry out the activities and services declared essential. The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers will establish objective criteria and activities to determine the assistance to receive.

Who will control the requirements

– The employers reached by the benefits must accredit to the AFIP, the payroll of the personnel reached and their involvement in the activities achieved. The Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security will consider the information and documentation submitted by the company, may reveal additional data and may arrange for evaluation visits.