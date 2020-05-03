The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Diaz, explained that the Government is designing a plan for the resumption of economic activity in two phases, so that sectors such as tourism, culture and leisure will remain paralyzed until the end of the year.

Although he has insisted on maintaining prudence and following the recommendations of the health authorities, “We work in two stages: the first will cover the productive sectors and will run until the summer and the other will last until the end of the year“

In an interview in ‘Los Desayunos de TVE’, the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Diaz, has stated that “the pfriction back to a normality that will never be the same will respond to the instructions of the health authorities. “As he has said, the Government is already working on this process of resumption of economic activity with the idea that it will be carried out in two phases, so that” it will be a gradual process of recovery of the sectors “.

The reactivation period of the productive sectors will run “until the summer”, according to Díaz, while the resumption of the sectors related to the tourism, leisure, maritime and air navigation or culture, “are going to have enormous difficulties” and his return will last until the end of the year.

Given that “there are activities that will remain paralyzed for many months to come”, the minister has indicated that the formula for “is being worked on”continue with ERTE due to force majeure in the most affected sectors“due to the coronavirus crisis. As she said, before the pandemic there were 5 million jobs related to the tourism sector, catering, hospitality and commercial activity, and that both the Minister of the sector, Reyes Maroto like herself, they are in a process of dialogue with the social agents to define “concrete action plans”.

The minister recalled that the “ERTE are supported by taxes and that the companies that need it must go. There are companies that can hold on a little longer and we must all sacrifice ourselves. We are going to study the ERTE to see if there is any type of fraud “

Diaz has come out to the step of the complaints, “of some parties like the PP that have governed” on the collection of benefits by ERTE and he wanted to send a message of calm to the affected workers. The minister has vindicated the work of SEPE, whose employees have worked every day, including weekends, and have only delivered on Easter Sunday to respond to requests. As stated, more than 100,000 daily benefits are recognized.

“I have a lot of concern because the complaints come mainly from parties that have governed our country and that the PP does not know how SEPE works and how benefits are collected, which means that they are either unaware of it or that they act with the aim of trying to attack to the Government, “he said.

Díaz insists that the “great reflection is about the scope of the pandemic, which involves a huge economic and social crisis, as well as that our country always bleeds from the same side: we have a very serious problem of precariousness and temporality and this is where we have to act immediately. “

.