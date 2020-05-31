Pablo Cuevas, 50 years old, was an accounting teacher, but 17 years ago he joined as a volunteer in the defense of human rights in Nicaragua from the Permanent Commission on Human Rights (CPDH).

Later, he began to study Law and is now one of the most recognized legal advisers of that human rights organization, dedicated mainly to the situation of prisons in Nicaragua.

With a serene way of speaking, in this interview Cuevas analyzes the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country and criticizes that the authorities, called to protect citizens, are rather pushing them to death because the Government is doing the opposite of what global health experts recommend. According to Cuevas, the government authorities, by acting on the pandemic, are violating various rights of citizens and their actions border on the commission of crimes.

It may interest you: Lucy Valenti: «Tourism is not going to be the same as before»

Cuevas assures that people are afraid to go to hospitals, that there are no longer oxygen tanks in distribution centers and that Costa Ricans are right when they say that the new coronavirus is circulating a lot in Nicaragua.

What is the analysis that the CPDH is doing of the situation in Nicaragua?

We believe that there is a situation of commission of crimes by the authorities. We have identified at least three human rights violations, at least we are in the process of analysis. We are talking about the violation of the right to life, the right to health, the right to state protection. Now violated labor rights are added. For example, that the State is not protecting its workers, especially those in the health area, let alone with an alleged circular that it is sending from the INSS, where it is practically reducing considerably the subsidies resulting from the pandemic. I mentioned five human rights violations and that leads to the commission of crimes by the authority or the State, by officials.

What crimes are we talking about?

Abuse of authority and functions. That is a crime contemplated in article 432 of the Penal Code, which says that the authority that violates constitutional rights and rights acquired by the rule of law of citizens, commits the crime of abuse of authority and functions, as well as exposure of people to danger, deliberate omission to render due assistance. And we are talking that prevention is a way to help the citizen. The authorities are violating the General Health Law. We were seeing that article 21 of the General Health Law mandates the State to decree the State of Emergency due to a pandemic, and this means the application of a series of measures analyzed by the Ministry of Health to prevent and avoid the greatest number or that only the fewest number of infected citizens occur. And all these omissions on the part of the State, we were talking about exposing people to danger, we were seeing that the State has scheduled, starting today, including the weekend, 160 activities that speak of fairs, celebrations alluding to Mother’s Day , etc., which is, we would say, a criminal action because one of the main recommendations of health connoisseurs talks about separation.

Also read: “The Ebola of the white and rich”, these are some of the nonsense Sandinistas about the Covid-19

Do you consider that the Ortega Murillo government should have decreed a quarantine in Nicaragua?

Since the quarantine was not decreed, at least they should be promoting or favoring the separation, that is, that the citizens do not crowd unnecessarily. And if there is a need for a number of citizens to be in one place, at least keep the meter and a half away and that is only in imperative need and it is not imperative to do a carnival, those are situations that are done in a situation normal, but not in a time of pandemic. Everything leads us to conclude that the Government is encouraging the greatest number of citizens to die or become ill here, it is doing the opposite of what it should do. One, should have decreed quarantine or social separation, did not do it and they are promoting the agglomeration of people for ridiculous and absurd motivations. We are before a State that does things that border logic, common sense and that say that Nicaraguan society is orphaned by authority sent or called to protect its governed.

The Costa Rican authorities are concerned because they say there is a lot of circulation of the virus in Nicaragua …

There is no need for so many studies. We are talking about the fact that the countries where the virus has been successfully contained is where the authorities have fostered social separation. And here our authorities have brought about the agglomeration of citizens unnecessarily. What can we think is happening and what will come if the opposite has been done of what the experts say should be done so that there are not so many infected citizens and so many dead citizens? It is reasonable to think that the situation is getting out of hand or is out of control. Our neighbors are paying a very high economic price to fight the pandemic, to protect their citizens. Common sense tells us that the concern of our neighbors is pertinent and prudent. If I were an ethical citizen I would be concerned to see how the Nicaraguan authorities are promoting the agglomeration and sponsoring the contagion.

Pablo Cuevas, 50 years old, was an accounting teacher, but 17 years ago he joined as a volunteer in the defense of human rights in Nicaragua. THE PRESS / Óscar Navarrete

Also read: Francisco Aguirre Sacasa: «Ortega has already lost the thinkers of his party»

What difference do you see between what has been done in Costa Rica and what has been done in Nicaragua?

The Ticos have done an extraordinary job, we are talking about 10 dead and a few hundred infected and a large part of them have successfully passed the stages of contagion and based on the fact that the Ticos handle transparent, verifiable statistics, that is, journalists can verify the figures that the authorities are giving, there is no secrecy that reigns here. They have successfully contained the pandemic at a very high economic cost, and that we, due to irresponsibility and criminal action by our authorities, overflow this pandemic, and we are going to infect the Costa Rican citizens, whose authorities have managed to do an excellent job. . Common sense tells you that ethical concerns are reasonable, they are not unfounded and it is not a matter of annoying or a bad intention to provoke anger, it is logical that they are worried, because they have done well and here they have done everything wrong and we can promote a regrowth or new outbreaks. Right now our economy is hit hard and it is going to be hit harder, hundreds of thousands of jobs are being lost and there will be a lot more job loss. So what will happen to the nica? He is going to look for our Tico neighbors to give him employment and in that emigration many infected citizens will surely go, who will go to throw away all the good work that the Ticos have done. And the same could happen with the good work that the Salvadorans have done, that they have done so much economic effort so that the immigrant goes and infects his people with, I reiterate, the responsibility of these authorities.

It is also seen that the people in Nicaragua are not worried about the Covid-19, the bars are full, for example.

Is incredible. I live in the eastern part of the city and I cross the uneven bridge, there is a gas station and a small shopping center that is in the eastern part of that gas station, there is a bar and it is always full. Unprotected people, glued, drinking. What is going to happen? Or full buses and many people go without protection. But this is happening because there is no official effort to convince people to take care of themselves, there is no effort, there is no official message. There is an official message that says that everything is normal and that we have fun and that we gather together and that we enjoy and that we celebrate. That is the official message. So he is telling us to go, catch it, get sick and die. The hospitals are already saturated, that is no secret. I know people who are infected and are being treated at home, they call some doctor friend of yours and the doctor sends them a treatment and they are treating themselves at home, because they are talking about going to the hospital is to die, that’s what people say and they are right.

Also read: The ordeal of dying from «atypical pneumonia» in Nicaragua

At an international level, do you see concern for Nicaragua?

Unfortunately, Nicaragua has always given something to talk about in the international community and, unfortunately, due to the bad actions of our authorities, the comments have had to be negative towards these same authorities. We are talking about officials who are sanctioned for human rights violations. The governments of the world that have a good opinion of our authorities are counted on the fingers of the hands. Also for corruption. And now, in addition to this international perception, the terrible handling, the perverse handling I would say, of the arrival of the pandemic in our country. Here national specialists, very prestigious people, have said what has been happening in this country and what is going to happen. We are on an island, the international community listens to that and logically they have to express an opinion, they have to express their concern about what is happening in Nicaragua.

What have they documented about hospitals?

We have very few official complaints from the citizens of Covid. What we are collecting the most this week is what the relatives of the prisoners are denouncing to us about the conditions and assumptions infected by Covid. We talk to people, they come up to us and tell us we are neighborhood inhabitants. And in my neighborhood I know of several cases of deceased. I have infected relatives. Today, a while ago, a nearby person was looking for oxygen because he had difficulty breathing, but he did not want to go to the hospital, he called a friendly doctor and they prescribed medication. He could not get oxygen, because he could not find someone or a company, they no longer have oxygen tanks. I took it upon myself to call a company and they said they weren’t selling tanks, there aren’t any in stock, what we can do is fill it up. But most people don’t have such tanks. So we are, there are no more oxygen tanks. People feel orphaned. People are afraid to go to hospitals. People do not disclose their contagion situations to the close circle due to the issue of discrimination and that is a reality, because the Government, which is the rector of our public health, of public education, did not campaign to raise awareness to people, to call for solidarity, to call not to handle the contagion situation with secrecy. The prudent thing that should happen is that, if someone is infected, make it public so that everyone who had contact with him takes his forecasts. But that is not happening in our country.

Pablo Cuevas is married, has two children and two grandchildren. THE PRESS / Óscar Navarrete

It may interest you: Interview | Guillermo Medrano: It seems that the Covid-19 for the regime is a strategic ally

Has the human rights situation in Nicaragua been aggravated by this pandemic?

Even with a pandemic, we receive at least five complaints every day from embattled citizens and illegally detained citizens. And I’m talking about that we are in a mere pandemic.

Are we talking about sieges related to the April 2018 protests?

It is right. People who participated in the protests.

One of the main criticisms of the government right now is the lack of reliable information on the Covid-19 …

In our country there is an access to information law and the spirit of that legislation was to promote transparency of information. That means that our authorities will provide the information to citizens. For example, in this time of pandemic, through communicators, journalists, citizens could be transparent or excellently informed. It means that the journalist could enter a hospital or could have access to information and verify that information at the scene. That 10 citizens died as a result of the Covid-19 in such a place, the journalist should have ease on the part of the authority to corroborate that information. The countries that have successfully stopped or controlled Covid are because they do some tests, so the health scientists of those countries, in a studied way, take segments of the population and apply Covid tests, and thus they measure in a calculated way, scientifically, the progress of this and how they are facing the pandemic. These authorities inform citizens and the journalist can go to corroborate, can go to see details, where they applied it, how these selective tests applied it. But here in this country, what journalist can go to the Ministry of Health to find out how many tests were done in x days, in x place and corroborate, verify, audit that information. Not even the official ones.

Also read: The man who transferred Álvaro Conrado from the cathedral to the Baptist hospital

Do the appearances of Rosario Murillo replace the absence of Daniel Ortega?

No. You in most countries of the world are going to see the presidents constantly at press conferences, the ruler. Sometimes he surrounds himself with his ministers. And there journalists ask them the questions they want. That should be happening, that leadership is seen, that the presence of the ruler is noticed, that the people feel that they have a leader there, taking with maturity and responsibility the difficult situation in which we find ourselves, looking for solutions. Opening to questioning, to claim. So it should be, but in our country there is an absence of authority. We have a president who occasionally records a monologue of terrible quality because he even makes mistakes. To a vice-president who, although it is true almost every noon speaks, begins to declaim poems and say rude things. There is a combination in his speech of nice things and rudeness. That is not communicating with the people. Communicating is where people, through journalists, can question her, can point her out, can ask her, etc., and where she responds to these questions for reasons of responsibility.

Have you been able to verify if people who are suspected of having Covid-19 can be tested?

No. We see in the networks citizens who tell you, or doctors, they tell you I sent so many citizens to the Minsa because the symptoms they presented indicated suspicions of Covid and then I called them and they tell me that they did not do such a test. And also that people are afraid to go to public hospitals, because people fear, if they are not infected, they will get infected. If doctors and nurses have been infected, how can I not be infected, mere mortal ?, people say.

Also read: Life in the elderly in times of the coronavirus

What is the problem with the tests?

More of the same. An irresponsibility on the part of the authorities because there was talk of a donation from the World Health Organization. Then it was said that a reagent was needed. The government had to acquire it. And in the end we are not sure how these tests are being used or if they are being used.

How have you dealt with the deceased?

Terribly painful for family members. People are not sure what their relative died.

Personal plane

His full name is Pablo Emilio Cuevas Mendoza. He is from León and is an accountant and lawyer. His parents are named Paulino Cuevas, an educator, and Dominga Mendoza, and he is the third of nine siblings.

He is married, has two children and two grandchildren.

He never bet on any sport. One of his brothers tells him that “he does not play or chibolas”. But he does like to read and watch movies. Cuevas says that knowledge does not bore him.

He is happy eating gallopinto with sour milk. Cuevas says that as a human rights defender he does not earn much and that when he goes to a restaurant he asks for a fish, but when they invite him he asks for shrimp.

He prefers to buy in the Oriental market rather than in the stores of the shopping malls.