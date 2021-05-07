The Government’s digitization plan includes 300 million for the hiring of more than 15,000 digital experts in SMEs

Little by little more details of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan presented by the Government of Spain a few weeks ago and sent to the European Commission a few days ago. Among the many measures and items that comprise it, the document includes a significant amount of 300 million euros for the digitization of SMEs that will be used to hire “experts in digital transformation”.

This item was already foreseen in the 2021-2025 Pymes Digitization Plan presented by the Government in January, which will be financed by funds from the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, but so far the Executive had not offered details of how it would be distributed. Has now revealed that small and medium-sized companies will be able to access aid of up to 20,000 euros per year to hire these experts in digital transformation, as reported by the newspaper Cinco Días.

The effective amount of the grant would depend on the duration of the contract for which the aid is requested, in such a way that the full 20,000 euros could only be obtained by those SMEs that decide to hire an expert in digitization for a period of one year.

The Government has already detailed, in a public consultation on SME digitization funds published in mid-April, that this item would subsidize contracts of at least 6 months duration. Therefore, If companies decide to hire an employee for digitization for a period of only 6 months, the maximum amount they can access will be less.

In the document sent to Brussels, the Government specifies that with this subsidy they intend to support at least 15,000 companies with the hiring of the same number of experts. However, given that the minimum contract period is 6 months, the number of digital jobs that could be created would be up to 30,000, although, yes, only half a year in duration.

Lack of information

The Government has been unraveling the details of its Digitization and Recovery, Transformation and Resilience plans with drops: some items, some objectives and little else. With the sending of information to Brussels, some more information has been learned, but there are still unknowns to solve.

One of them is what the Government means by an expert in digital transformation. A digitization consultant who tells SMEs how to carry out the process? A computer scientist who sets up the website and the necessary cloud services? A digital marketing professional that enhances online communication channels with customers? A developer who configures the automation of production processes?

The Executive itself does not seem to have it clear, and for this he launched a public consultation with the aim of achieve a broader knowledge of the different instruments, agents and channels to be able to channel the planned aid to companies and achieve the objectives set in the digitization of SMEs and the self-employed. The possibility of contrasting diverse perspectives will facilitate the design and execution of actions, ”the document states.

Another of the unresolved questions is that of the criteria you will follow to award the grants planned for this grant.