The sector is considered as one of the tractors of the Spanish economy

The Government is still trying to prevent Nissan from closing the Barcelona factory

The Minister of Finance and government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, has assured that the Government is currently working to launch a plan to boost the automotive sector.

The coronavirus crisis it has one of the most affected in the automotive sector. The Government is aware of this and that is why it is working “intensively” to shape a plan that will promote it. This has been stated by María Jesús Montero, Minister of Finance and spokesperson for the Executive, while specifying that the automobile industry is one of the tractors of the Spanish economy.

Montero has stated at the press conference that he has followed the Minister council that the program will take into account all the challenges that car manufacturers have before them. It has also urged the whole of Europe to consider this sector as strategic within the policies of Economic recovery that are going to start. “Through the reconstruction plan and through the Spanish Government’s own policy, the automotive industry is going to be one of the priority sectors,” said the minister.

These words come the same day that Renault has announced its cut plan, which will affect 15,000 workers worldwide, among whom, luckily, those of the factories located in our country are not found.

The situation is completely opposite to that announced Nissan. The Japanese brand has confirmed the closure of its Barcelona facilities. However, the Government is still insisting that the company rethink this decision that it has been meditating for a long time. “Nissan had been moving this issue for some time and the Ministry of Industry has been working tirelessly and continues to do so to try to get the firm to rethink this issue,” concluded Montero.

