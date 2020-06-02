The Government will study from 2021 the conclusion of agreements with CCAA that contemplate management formulas of the provision of the Minimum Life Income, as detailed this Monday in the Official State Gazette (BOE) after this measure was approved last Friday and it was agreed to transfer the powers of this minimum income to the Basque Country and Navarra.

Although many Autonomous Communities have been in favor of appropriating the management of the Minimum Vital Income, making it known to the Government, for the moment they have only been granted by the Basque Country and Navarra, given the specificity of the existence of provincial haciendas.

The BOE states that the autonomous region CCAAs will assume, with reference to their territorial scope, the corresponding functions and services that in the royal decree-law are attributed to the National Institute of Social Security in relation to the non-contributory economic benefit of Social Security of the Minimum Life Income in terms to be agreed before October 31, 2020.

As long as the assumption of functions and services does not take place, an agreement will be agreed by means of an agreement to be signed between the competent organs of the State and of the CCAA concerned, to carry out the actions provided for in relation to the provision of services. economic of the Minimum Vital Income and that allow the comprehensive care of its beneficiaries in the Basque Country and Navarra.

In addition, the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá, pointed out this Monday in an interview in Cope that you have to “be as effective as possible to reach the homes that need benefits. And the CCAA have demonstrated not to be it except the Basque Country and NavarraOf course, it clarifies that for the rest of the autonomies “the possibility of a later arrangement is opened”, but considers that currently “the power of Social Security will be more effective.”

EXTRAORDINARY CREDIT

Regarding the financing regime of the Minimum Vital Income during 2020, in the BOE it is specified that the budgetary credits that are appropriate for this will be provided, through budget modification. And specifically, it is included that an extraordinary credit is granted in the budget of the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration for a amount of 500 million euros.

According to the forecasts made so far, the annual cost of this new non-contributory Social Security benefit is 3,000 million euros per year.

