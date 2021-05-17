The Government will resume the dialogue table and asks “not to demonize” the pardon to retain ERC’s support in Congress

The Government wants to resume the dialogue table with the Government of Catalonia and asks “not to demonize” the pardon, which could be granted to those convicted of the procés. After the pact between ERC and Junts per Catalunya for the formation of a new independence government, the Executive of Pedro Sánchez will relaunch the bilateral dialogue, promises to address possible inmate pardon in “months to come”, and believes that what is “normal” is that it can maintain ERC’s support in Congress, where its deputies can be decisive.

The Minister of Finance and spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, stressed this Monday that the Government “always” has been willing to reactivate the dialogue table and that it was waiting for the situation in Catalonia to “stabilize” to convene the table. “The problems are still there” and the Executive “does not hide his head like an ostrich”Montero insisted during an interview on Cadena SER, where he described this dialogue as “necessary.” Asked if it will be reactivated “as soon as possible”, her answer was affirmative.

The bilateral forum is part of the agreement by which ERC facilitated the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. In this pact it is established that there is a “conflict of a political nature in relation to the political future of Catalonia” and that it is necessary to overcome the “judicialization”, for which the “negotiation” is derived to a table formed by the central government and the Government where there will be a dialogue “freely” on “all the proposals presented”, without there being red lines that delimit the perimeter of the discussion.

In the same vein as Montero, the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, and first secretary of the Catalan Socialists, Miquel Iceta, assured that the central government is in favor of “resuming the dialogue table as soon as possible”: “It is evident that when the President of the Generalitat is invested he has to agree with the President of the Government of Spain [para la convocatoria de la mesa]”, said Iceta, who indicated that he would like the new Government to be” willing to resume the path of dialogue. “

The pardons, in months

The real ‘hot potato’ for Pedro Sánchez in relation to Catalonia, however, will come when he has to decide on the pardon of those convicted of the independence process. According to Montero, this issue will be resolved “over the next few months” based on the “available documentation”, and although the spokesperson made an effort to affirm that it “does not affect” the future of Catalonia, it is clear that the pardons will focus the focus, both autonomous and state.

For now, the opposition leader, Pablo Casado (PP), said this Monday that “If Sánchez accepts pardons, the legislature will be over”, while the president of Cs, Inés Arrimadas, criticized that forgiveness is contemplated “to those who gave a coup d’etat.” The warnings also came from socialist ranks: the Aragonese Javier Lambán said that the independentistas are condemned for “very serious crimes” and that “they have not repented”, so there is no room for pardon, although he said that the central government is acting “the same” as in any other case, ruling out that there is a favorable treatment.

The Executive of Pedro Sánchez, for now, does not reveal his letters. Montero affirmed that the pardon “is a right” that assists those who request it if they meet a series of requirements, and said that the Government “will evaluate” the situation when it receives the mandatory reports, especially that of the Supreme Court. “It is a procedure that must continue to be developed,” he said. In a similar vein, the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, promised that the Government will assess “each specific case.” but he asked “not to demonize” the pardon because it is a figure “provided by law.”

Currently, the Supreme Court finalizes its report on the twelve convicted of the procés, which It is mandatory but not binding on the Government, which will be the one who will make the final decision. Until now, the Office of the Prosecutor has categorically opposed the pardons, has rejected that they are used as “bargaining chips” to obtain “parliamentary support” and has been in favor of the penalties being served without “shortcuts.” The State Attorney, on the other hand, avoided pronouncing in favor or against the pardon, but stressed that the damage linked to the crime of embezzlement has been repaired with the deposit of 4.1 million in the Court of Accounts.

ERC’s support, key

Precisely those supports of the independentistas of ERC are those that the Government wants to keep. The question is not trivial: the first Executive of Pedro Sánchez, emerged from the motion of no confidence against Rajoy in 2018, fell when the Republicans refused to process their budgets, and after the general elections of 2019, the PSOE-UP coalition is missing 21 seats for an absolute majority in Congress, so the 13 deputies of ERC seem key in future votes, as they already were in the investiture and in the accounts for 2021.

During the negotiations for the formation of the Catalan Government, Junts demanded from ERC the unity of the vote in Congress for issues affecting the sovereign process, which complicated the parliamentary scenario for the Government of Sánchez. Last week, Gabriel Rufián, ERC spokesman in the lower house, replied that his party “is not anyone’s maid” and that it is neither “domesticated or protected,” and the Socialists hope to continue to count on the favor of the independentistas.

Asked about this relationship, the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda and Secretary of Organization of the PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, pointed out this Monday that what is “logical, normal and legitimate” is that no pact to govern Catalonia affects the “autonomy of parliamentary groups” in Congress. “I could not think of a different option,” he stressed at a press conference at the socialist headquarters in Ferraz.

The third vice president and visible head of Unidos Podemos in the Government, Yolanda Díaz, met for her part last week with ERC, and the objective of “weaving” agreements with investiture partners was set.: “A new stage begins in which they will see us many times together. We will talk a lot from now on,” he said.