The Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, announced today that, in the midst of the economic crisis due to the pandemic, the Government will relaunch the « Now 12 » program to encourage consumption, which has collapsed in recent months.

« We are going to relaunch Now 12’ with some additional benefits. We have to recover the salary relationship so that there is consumption, ”he said in statements to El Destape Radio.

The program expires at the end of the month and will be extended until the end of the year. The textile, clothing and footwear chain had presented him with a reactivation plan in recent weeks in which, to drive demand, they proposed an extension of the plan, a greater number of quotas and the possibility that there would be three months of grace for the consumer can buy and just start paying after 90 days.

In other words, the additional benefits could have to do with these demands, and even with a reduction in the interest rate, which today reaches 20 percent. This interest in many cases is absorbed by merchants and they offer the consumer the 12 installments directly without interest, but given the current situation of isolation in some places and a brake on sales, reducing the rate would not be unreasonable, they argue in the business sector. .

Today the items enabled to join the program are: medications; food, drinks, personal hygiene and cleaning; medical equipament; machines and tools; sports preparation services; White line; televisions; furniture; dress; footwear and leather goods; construction materials and tools; bikes; tourism; mattresses; books; glasses; bookstore; cellphones; toys; computers, notebooks and tablets; motorcycles; tires, accessories and spare parts; Illumination artifacts; musical instruments; perfumery and small appliances.

In statements to El Destape Radio, the official also reviewed the latest definitions that the economic cabinet took regarding the third stage of the Work and Production program. ”We continue with the ATP program in areas that are under isolation. Compared to April, there was an increase in industrial productive activity, with a certain limit, ”said Kulfas. Specifically, in areas where there is ASPO, such as AMBA and Resistencia, and in critical sectors, state aid to pay wages will continue to have a ceiling of two minimum wages ($ 33,750), while in the rest of the country the subsidy will drop to a minimum wage ($ 16,875).

The minister stressed that « this aid package places limits on unemployment », so « the impact on jobs is not going to be like in 2002. » Furthermore, he added, the Government is « working on an economic reactivation program with all the country’s production ministers. »

« We are going to work hard on consumer recovery programs and we will focus on job recovery with a program with regional benefits and industrial parks, » he said. As for the parks, the productive portfolio is finishing defining the details of a decree that will give incentives and encourage the establishment of industrial companies in those places. The norm consists of an aid package with non-reimbursable contributions and long-term financing for improvements, sources from the productive portfolio said.

Lastly, he said that yesterday the Inter-American Development Bank communicated the confirmation of a USD 500 million loan and that « recovery must be achieved with a strong boost to exports. »