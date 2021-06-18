The Government will propose to stop wearing a mask in open spaces as of June 26

After more than a year with mandatory masks in Spain due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19, except in a few specific scenarios, Spain now begins the de-escalation of masks: the Government will propose to stop making them mandatory as of June 26 in outdoor environments as long as the safety distance between people is respected.

He will raise it in an extraordinary Council of Ministers on Thursday 24. Closed spaces and those open spaces where social distancing cannot be guaranteed will continue to be areas where masks will continue to be mandatory.

Until now, the regulations require its use in all public spaces or public access, open or closed, for all those over six years of age and without making any reference to interpersonal safety distance. In other countries with more advanced vaccination than in Spain, a similar de-escalation was carried out, starting by ceasing to make it mandatory in open and uncrowded spaces.

Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government, has made this long-awaited announcement after requests from several communities in that direction in recent weeks. Ximo Puig, president of the Generalitat Valenciana, called for this suppression in the open air “as soon as possible”. María Chivite, president of the Government of Navarra, raised the same for the month of July if the deadlines set for the vaccination campaign were still being met and if the progress of the accumulated incidence allowed it.

This announcement comes at a time when almost 29% of the population is fully vaccinated and 47% have received at least one dose, with a weekly average of 4,000 cases a day of COVID-19 and 24 deaths from the disease caused by this virus.

This announcement comes at a time when almost 29% of the population is fully vaccinated and 47% have received at least one dose, with a weekly average of 4,000 cases a day of COVID-19 and 24 deaths from the disease caused by this virus. We reached the summer with a mortality much lower than that of previous waves thanks to the vaccination campaign, which began with the population most vulnerable to COVID-19. The total number of confirmed deaths since the pandemic began reaches 80,000.