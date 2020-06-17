After important differences still between creditors and the Government, the confidentiality agreements extended yesterday were dropped and the Ministry of Economy will shortly disclose the improvements it made to the last offer, which bring the value to USD 50 and that could be higher with the coupon tied to exports.

Negotiations became bogged down in the last hours and creditors decided not to continue extending the NDAs – confidentiality agreements -, so one option is for the government to present the amendment on Monday or that there may be a new extension of the offer deadline, if the bondholders’ committees advance with any gesture in the next 48 hours, official sources assured Infobae.

In the Government they maintain that important efforts have already been made to improve the last proposal, which had a value of USD 47 and that was analyzed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and that now creditors have to move. According to official sources, the differences are still significant and there are many differences not only between the bondholder groups, but also between the members of each committee.

In any case, the base offer has no more room for improvement, so Economy will not move from $ 50 for every $ 100 nominal. It is the figure also endorsed by the IMF in its sustainability analyzes. Where there could be some improvement is in the contingent instrument, which in this case is the coupon tied to exports.