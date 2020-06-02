The Government will finally not approve this Tuesday the second edition of the Incentive Program for Efficient and Sustainable Mobility (Moves), as planned, pending the implementation of the plan to reactivate the automobile sector in which the Executive is working .

The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Sunday that the Executive is working on the development of a revival plan for the automobile sector, which it intends to approve “as soon as possible” and which will face different branches of action.

The Executive had everything ready to approve this Tuesday, June 2, in the ordinary Council of Ministers, the second edition of the Moves, which was to have a budget of 65 million euros and would give aid of up to 5,500 euros to the purchase of electric cars.

According to sources in the sector reported to Europa Press, the intention of the Executive was to give ‘green light’ this Tuesday to the second Moves Plan, which, as the main novelty, in addition to the larger budget, would leave the scrapping of an old model as an option to obtain the incentive buying a new electric model.

However, last Sunday the Prime Minister announced that the Executive “works” to approve “in an upcoming Council of Ministers, as soon as possible”, an “important program” for the automotive sector, for which reason it has opted for leaving the Moves authorization in ‘standby’, in the absence of specifying the details of the sector plan.

“The Government is working on a plan to reactivate mobility and the automotive sector that will include actions to support the automotive sector throughout the entire value chain, while also helping to carry out the transition to cleaner vehicles, “added Sánchez

In his appearance, Sánchez stressed that this plan to boost the automotive sector that the Executive is developing would include six lines of action and four cross-cutting lines that will be associated.

Thus, the pillars of this program will be the renewal of the vehicle fleet towards a more modern and efficient one, the stimulation of investments to gain even more competitiveness to manufacture vehicles in the country and promote research, development and innovation (I + D + i).

Likewise, a fourth objective or pillar will be the change in the taxation of the sector, the fifth involves guaranteeing the liquidity and financing of companies in the sector and the sixth will cover labor measures.

As for the four cross-cutting programs, the plan will include a “comprehensive plan to support the industry” and aspects such as the harmonization of the various mobility measures, ‘green’ hydrogen, the value chain of batteries for electric cars and the use of information technologies for the “new mobility”.

