The Government will modify the Registration and Circulation taxes in 2022

The new Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan published by the Government foresees modifications of the Circulation and Registration taxes next year.

May 6, 2021 (11:40 CET)

The Government will modify the Registration and Circulation taxes with new rates in 2022. Photo: iStock.

We continue to know new official details of the new and controversial Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan of the Spanish Government, published this Wednesday and sent to Brussels for the approval of the European Commission. The most prominent measure is undoubtedly the next payment for use of national state highways (whose last minute information you can read here). But it is not the only one.

As we have also been able to know, The Government undertakes in the new document to review, already during the first quarter of 2022, the Registration and Circulation taxes. The objective is to carry out a review of the tax figures that tax both the registration and the use of vehicles, with the priority intention of adapt the new rates to new and environmental standards.

For now the Government confirms the creation of a committee of experts to assess how it could be carried out this modification, for already at the beginning of 2022 to analyze all the proposals and make a final decision. The automobile sector had been demanding a unification of both taxes for some time, in order to focus the tax on the use of vehicles and not directly on the acquisition.

At the moment, the registration fee is a tax transferred to the autonomous communities, which tax between 4.75 and 14.75 percent on the purchase of vehicles in Spain, provided they have polluting emissions of between 120 and more than 200 g / km of CO2.

For its part, the road tax is a rate collected by municipalities and they must be paid by drivers once a year and, in the case of passenger cars, depending on the tax power of each car.

Manufacturers associations (ANFAC), dealers (Faconauto) and distributors (Ganvam) return to ask the government what’s up In 2022, the new tax system is oriented towards the objective that whoever uses the car the most and who pollutes the most, pays the most. At the same time, they also ask for a reduction in VAT for plug-in hybrid vehicles and a suppression of this rate for 100% electric models.