The Government will link pensions to the CPI, punish early retirement and reward those who work beyond 67 years

The Government wants to bring the real retirement age closer to the legal age, and for this it is committed to discourage early retirement and encourage people to continue working after 67 years. These are two of the main promises to Brussels contained in the reform plan that Moncloa will soon send to the European authorities, which also includes the fulfillment of one of the most outstanding promises of the Executive: linking pensions to the CPI by law.

The document, made public this Tuesday at the last minute by the Presidency of the Government, raises the “alignment of the effective retirement age with the legal retirement age through incentives to delay retirement and adjusting the distorting elements in the regulation of early retirements. “As explained on Monday by the Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, this will fundamentally translate into two measures: pay up to 12,000 euros those who decide to continue working after their retirement age and toughen the penalty on their pension for workers who retire earlier.

In addition to linking pensions to the CPI by law – a reform that Escrivá hoped to have ready by the end of this year – the reform document that Moncloa will send to Brussels promises to repeal the controversial sustainability factor. This mechanism will be replaced by “a mechanism of intergenerational equity, which implies incorporating, together with the evolution of life expectancy, other complementary indicators that together offer a more reliable image of the challenge posed by the aging of the population for the system. “.

The reform package does not specify one of the points that causes the most friction between PSOE and United We Can: the possible increase in the period for calculating the pension up to 35 years of age. That proposal did appear in the first draft of the package of measures, but not in the final draft, in which the Government limited itself to raising the need to adapt “to new professional careers the period of calculation for calculating the pension of retirement “to” reinforce the progressivity and contributory nature of the system by making the retirement pension more reflective of the worker’s working life. “

It is also outlined the possible stoppage of the maximum contribution base, which implies, for practical purposes, raising the contributions for the highest salaries. “The adaptation of the system requires a gradual adaptation of the maximum contribution bases that must be concurrent with a modification of the maximum pension so as not to affect the contributory nature of the system,” states the Government.