TheGovernment plans to launch the first renewable auctions this year under a new frameworkthat allows the electrical consumertake advantage of the cheaper price of these technologiesAnd he does not rule out being more ambitious at the beginning in his objectives of developing ‘green’ projects to help economic recovery in the face of the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The previous texts of the preliminary draft of the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law of the Executive explicitly contemplated a3,000 megawatt minimum target(MW) annual tender until 2030, with the challenge of achieving the goals of the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC), however the text that is expected to be approved this Tuesday by the Council of Ministers for submission to the Cortes no longer includes a defined annual target figure.

Government sources indicated that the fact that the text does not enter a specific number of MW to be developed is due to a legal decision, since theopinion of the Council of State recommended not to adopt defined objectivesin a very long-term norm, because it does not make sense to shield in a law a number that can be modified depending on the realities at each moment.

However, the ‘roadmap’ of the cabinet led by Teresa Ribera involves launching renewable auctions in 2020, which would be the first in Spain since 2017, and even carry out “an initial effort” in these first years of the decade to contribute to economic recovery after the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

For it,a new auction model will be defined, to update the one that is still in force and that has been outdated, since it was designed at a time when renewables were more expensive than fossil alternatives.

This new mechanism will aimallow the consumer to take direct advantage of the cheapest price of renewables, defining a simpler and more understandable auction framework, similar to that of neighboring countries, and leaving behind premium calls, so that a stable price will be received in the long term and that most of the time it will be below the price of the market, the same sources pointed out.

Thus, they estimated that, after these weeks and months of an exceptional situation (due to the Covid-19 crisis), when structural prices return, the new auction mechanism will allow consumers to save money and give the sector long-term visibility. term, they added.

Thus, in these competitive procedures, the product to be auctioned will be electric energy, installed power or a combination of both, and the variable on which it will be offered will be the remuneration price of said energy.

At auctionsit will be possible to distinguish between different generation technologiesBased on its technical characteristics, levels of manageability, location criteria, technological maturity and those others that guarantee the transition to a decarbonised economy, in accordance with community regulations, the document that the Executive will approve stands out.

Also, the GovernmentIt will prohibit the electricity and gas companies that carry out regulated activities from using the resources obtained through this activity to finance their liberalized businesses..

As stated in the draft Law on Climate Change and Energy Transition, which is expected to be approved this Tuesday by the Council of Ministers for submission to the Cortes, electricity and gas transport companies (such as REE, Enagás or the large electric companies -Iberdrola, Endesa or Naturgy- and gas companies -Redexis, Nortegas or Madrileña Red de Gas-, among others)may not grant loans, provide guarantees or guarantee loans from other group companiesor related parties that carry out liberalized activities or other activities outside the sector.

From this prohibition, in the third final provision of the text, loans to companies of the same group that are intended to centrally manage the treasury are excluded, without engaging in liberalized activities or other activities unrelated to theelectricity and gas sectors.

The text also recognizes the obligation that companies must communicate to the Secretary of State for Energy the acquisitions made directly or through companies that control participations in other mercantile companies or assets of any nature that, based on their value or other circumstances, “have a relevant impact or significant influence on the development of society’s activities”.

Equally,they must report the acquisitions made by the parent companies of the groups of companiesdesignated as manager of the electricity and natural gas transmission network, “as well as any other companies that are part of said groups.”

