The Government will invest more than 4,000 million in a youth employment plan

The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, at the press conference after the meeting of the Council of Ministers (Photo: FERNANDO VILLAR / .)

The Government of Spain will allocate more than 4,000 million euros to a youth employment plan. The Council of Ministers has given the green light to the Youth Guarantee Plan Plus (2021-2027) endowed with 3,263 million euros to boost youth employment. This initiative is included within a Youth Advance Strategy with a total investment of almost 5,000 million euros.

The third vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, explained that this is “the largest investment of the Government of democracy” to address “a great pending issue”, that of youth unemployment and precarious employment in this group. To this project are added the investments for young people that include the recovery, transformation and resilience plan for another 937 million.

“The main problem that Spain has is unemployment,” said the minister, “but particularly that of young people”, whose unemployment rate reached 56% of the young population in 2013. “The fact of being young does not it is a segmentation factor to have a worthy contract ”, highlighted Yolanda Díaz.

“We can not have young people hired for 436 euros a month,” has denounced the Minister of Labor, who has assured that a part of these “has fallen into discouragement. The unemployment rate in 2020 among young people up to 29 years of age was 30.19%, reaching 39.6% among people under 24 years of age.

A plan with 69 measures

The plan is based on six lines of action with 69 measures to improve orientation, training, employment opportunities, equal opportunities in access, entrepreneurship and the institutional framework.

In addition, it provides for the reinforcement of guidance services and with special attention to …

