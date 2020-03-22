The Government will implement a protocol to guarantee the health of transport workers

Amid the advance of the coronavirus in Argentina, the Ministry of Labor of the Nation you plan to implement a protocol to guarantee the health of transport employees, who must continue to carry out their usual tasks despite the quarantine decreed by the Government, since their activity is considered an essential service.

For this reason, the portfolio he directs Claudio Moroni He is finalizing the details of the measure together with unions and business chambers that group distribution personnel and other related areas.

“All the necessary tasks to organize and implement are already being coordinated, together with the Argentine Federation of Transport and Logistics Entities (FAETYL), the National Federation of Truckers and the business chambers, a protocol that guarantees the safety of workers, ”official sources told the Télam agency.

In this sense, they pointed out that the norm that will establish the minimum requirements for employees in the sector has already been agreed and elaborated, without this affecting “the delivery of essential products and services for the normal operation of the supply and basic services” , how waste collection, flows, food and beverage distribution and logistics operations in general.

Specifically, the protocol consists of “Extreme permanent cleaning and disinfection of workplaces; take the body temperature of the workers at the beginning of the working day; and provide gel alcohol to all staff and units, as well as chinstraps and latex gloves. ”

“We are living through an extremely important and dramatic crisis so as not to act in coordination, that is why FAETYL urges us to work in coordination between the Nation and the provinces in such a way as not to interrupt the provision of essential services,” the aforementioned federation explained in a statement.

The agency noted that “Logistics is essential to overcome” this moment Argentina is going through, so he assured that his “commitment to the country is not to stop supplying essential products” to the population during the quarantine.

“For Faetyl, it is vitally important to maintain operations in the transport and logistics activity to ensure the normal supply of all essential products and goods at the national level, thus mitigating the economic impact and discouraging arbitrary measures that may undermine needs. of the population “he added.

Transportation, both public and merchandise and mail, are some of the exceptions established by the Government when it decreed “preventive and compulsory social isolation” throughout the national territory to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

For this reason, trucks continue to circulate freely on the street to supply supermarkets, food stores, pharmacies and other businesses and services that will continue to operate during the quarantine, which will end on March 31, although it may take longer.

In the Decree that established this measure, the national authorities also clarified that “in all these cases, employers and employers must guarantee the hygiene and safety conditions established by the Ministry of Health to preserve the health of working women and men ”.