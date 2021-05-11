The Government will have to pay AstraZeneca half a million vaccines that it refuses to use in children under 60

The Government plans to leave unused nearly 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for his opposition to administering it to children under 60 years of age. However, Spain will have to pay for those doses if the pharmaceutical company delivers them, even if they are not inoculated. The amount would amount to about 712,000 euros, according to the calculations of 20 minutes. In total, the Executive has still pending payment 12.4 million euros at changes to the seven million doses that are pending delivery, and with the current plan, not all of them will be used: a maximum of 6.6 million could be inoculated, leaving almost half a million unused.

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton announced this Sunday that no more vaccines will be purchased from AstraZeneca as of the third quarter of the year, in line with the forecasts that sources from the Ministry of Health pointed to for weeks. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, has supported this Monday from Brussels the decision of the Commission not to make more purchases from “a company that has been unable to supply to the EU under the agreed terms “.

With the support for this decision, Spain already door practically closed to vaccinating people under 60 with AstraZeneca, as requested by various communities and the Health experts believe appropriate. If the Government maintains its current position and if the pharmaceutical company delivers the seven million doses that remain to be received, until 6.6 million could be injected into people between the ages of 60 and 69, and there would be around half a million that Spain would resign to administer, although it would have to pay them anyway.

In any case, and given the deficient supply by AstraZeneca to date, it remains to be seen if there will be enough doses to complete immunization of people aged 60-69 years who have already received a dose, and who could be in the same situation as essential workers under that age who have already been inoculated with a dose of Oxford vaccine. Asked about this question, the director of the CCAES, Fernando Simón, has limited himself to pointing out that “There is a certain stock” of AstraZeneca vaccines.

Without using more than 400,000 doses

Regardless of the fact that Brussels is not going to renew the contract with AstraZeneca, the EU countries will have to pay for the doses they receive from those contained in the current agreement. Specific, Spain still has seven million doses to receive, at a cost of 12.4 million euros. And if the Government persists in not wanting to vaccinate those under 60 years of age with AstraZeneca, it will leave at least 400,000 doses unusable, at a cost of 720,000 euros.

According to the latest vaccination report, in Spain there are already 361,601 people between 60 and 69 years old with the full schedule, 3.3 million still have to receive a second dose and 1.6 million, both. Even if that entire population were vaccinated with AstraZeneca, the difference between the seven million vaccines that have yet to arrive and the people who can receive it according to the government plan is more than 400,000 doses.

This estimate is minimal: there could be even more AstraZeneca vaccines left over, given that those between 66 and 69 years old are also being inoculated with other vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen, depending on the availability in each autonomous community. In any case, Spain will have to pay equally the remaining doses due to the government’s refusal to lower the age or complete the guideline with it to essential workers.

€ 1.78 per dose

During 2020, and as the clinical trials of the different pharmaceutical companies for the Covid vaccine progressed, the European Commission signed with the Member States that wanted to join – Spain among them – two advance purchase agreements, to secure millions of doses of vaccines as soon as they were authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

According to Community sources, by virtue of these agreements the Commission made disbursements to promote production and research, and also jointly negotiated prices on behalf of the participating countries. Thus, he achieved that the AstraZeneca dose would cost 1.78 euros, which with full immunization costs 3.65 euros. This is the lowest price in Europe for a vaccine, according to information released in December by the Belgian Minister of Health, Eve De Bleeker, in a tweet that he later deleted and that revealed one of the best kept secrets until then by Brussels: the price of vaccines. Pfizer’s dose is paid at 12 euros and Moderna’s at 14.8.

The financial role of Brussels reached the joint negotiation and, from then on, they are the governments who have to face the full payment of each dose they receive. Spain is disbursing the amount as the vaccines arrive, but this does not exempt it from making the payment for all the committed ones, if they finally arrive.

As calculated based on the cost of 1.78 euros per dose of AstraZeneca, Spain has paid 9.6 million for the 5,397,000 doses you have already received. 4.4 million of them have been injected, 82.4%. In the distribution at the community level, Spain accounted for a little more than 10% of those acquired as a whole, a total of 12,232,200 doses. Subtracting those already delivered and paid, 7 million remain to be received and € 12.4 million to be paid.

If AstraZeneca makes good on its deliveries, this is the price the Government still has to pay for British vaccines at a time when the population that can be injected is depleting and before the Executive’s refusal to extend the ages at which it is possible to be immunized with this serum.

Communities and experts

Communities like Madrid or Andalusia have been claiming for months that there are no age limits, and others such as Castilla-La Mancha or Aragón are betting that, at least, it is allowed to give the second dose to those under 60, workers in essential professions, who have already received a first dose, some ago and for more than 12 weeks, the recommended interval between one and the other. Last Friday, the Andalusian president, Juanma Moreno, He warned the Executive that his community has “150,000 stagnant vaccines” from AstraZeneca and that, either it sends more serums from other brands, or it will start giving “the second dose to those citizens who have already received it, voluntarily, so that whoever wants to do it“.

However, Health continues to refuse to back down on the decision to suspend the vaccination with AstraZeneca for people under 60 years of age that was taken at the beginning of April in full European alert for the strange – and few – episodes of thrombosis that began to be associated with it.

The minister, Carolina Darias, refuses to listen to communities asking to resume vaccination and even your own experts. A few weeks ago, the Vaccine Board proposed to inject AstraZeneca at least to the age group between 40 and 60 years, but in the Public Health Commission to which it advises the position of Darias, of postpone the decision for one more month on what to do with those who already have the first dose of AstraZeneca on.

Meanwhile, Sanidad trusts that the clinical trial being conducted by the Carlos III Health Institute confirm their hypothesis that, instead of the British serum, they can receive Pfizer as a second dose. If this is finally the case, Spain will be forced to continue paying for the AstraZeneca vaccines that continue to arrive under the purchase agreement signed by the Commission on its behalf.