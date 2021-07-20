The Government will establish a “fairly favorable rate” for the 26 GHz band | News | Infrastructures

Arturo Azcorra at DigitalES Summit 2021.

The General Director of Telecommunications and Management of Audiovisual Communication Services, Arturo Azcorra (in the photo), indicated on the last day of DigitalES Summit 2021, that 26 GHz spectrum band, which will be aimed at 5G networks, will feature “a very favorable rate that we are preparing for next year ”. Azcorra took advantage of the occasion to review the regulatory and fiscal improvements that will serve as a spur for the deployment of new connectivity networks. “In Spain we are leaders not only in deployments, but also in production of 5G technologies“, He highlighted, to add:” We want to enhance that leadership. “

Azcorra has also advanced that the next General Telecommunications Law, whose Preliminary Draft will begin to be processed around the summer, will advance in the simplification of procedures for the installation of antennas and simplification in the payment of fees. These are two of the claims that the technological employer DigitalES, on behalf of the main companies in this sector, made during the public consultation process of this standard.

He also referred to the regulatory framework of the telecommunications sector CEO of Vodafone Spain, Colman Deegan (pictured). During his ‘keynote’, the manager has advocated seeking a “balance between healthy competition and measures that help maintain Spain’s leading position in infrastructure.” He recalled that network infrastructures are a strategic asset for the maintenance of social and economic activity in the country, and put in value that they guarantee the capacity for transformation and economic development through digitization.

During said day, the Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, Carme Artigas, also participated in a dialogue with the general director of DigitalES, Víctor Calvo-Sotelo. “In Spain we are highly developed in connectivity and digitization of the public administration, but we must invest in technologies that we do not see as necessary now, but that are essential for the future,” he commented. For the Secretary of State, two specific areas in which Spain can be a benchmark are AI in the Spanish language and ‘green’ algorithms. “You have to think about sustainability as part of the design of any transformation and technological solution,” he added.

The opportunities of Spain in different emerging technologies has been another of the great topics that was discussed during the last day of the meeting. Horacio Morell, IBM president for Spain, Portugal, Greece and Israel, highlighted the promising applications that quantum computing may have. “It will allow unthinkable things,” he said.

“The pandemic has been an excellent test bed to squeeze all the potential of technology,” reflected Morell, during his Live Talk with Ibon Oñate, Head of the Digital and Corporate Strategy Cabinet of the Provincial Council of Bizkaia.

Emerging technologies were also the subject of discussion at the first roundtable of the day, sponsored by Afiniti. César Cid, CEO of Arca, participated in this table; Daniel Iglesias, VP managing director of Capgemini Engineering Spain; Iñaki Peralta, CEO of Sanitas and Bupa Europe & LatinAmerica; Juan Pedro Gravel, consulting partner Technology Strategy & Transformation at Deloitte; Jaime Serrano, CEO of NEC; and Benjamin Amor, director of the Palantir Healthcare area.

“Although currently 75% of Spanish companies are aware that they must tackle digital transformation, the vast majority are in a pilot phase. It takes decision and public-private collaboration to tackle the challenge with agility ”, proposed Iglesias.

For Gravel, “Artificial intelligence must go from being a component of products to being part of the business processes of companies.” In this way, the Deloitte executive trusts, Spain could “reduce the digital gap with world leaders”.

In this sense, the CEO of Arca has highlighted the opportunity for Spain to co-create a digital industry, thanks to strengths such as download speed or 62% coverage of fiber networks ”, well ahead of others countries like the UK and Germany.

“The technology drivers that currently have the greatest impact are the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and, last but not least, 5G. The latter is not a disruptive emerging technology, but actually the one that facilitates the development of the rest of the technologies ”, stated the NEC manager.

The second round table, sponsored by Islalink, focused on Spain’s opportunity to establish itself as a 5G hub. Arturo Azcorra, General Director of Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures of the Government; Jacobo Díaz, general director of the Spanish Association of Roads (AEC); Carles Navarro, CEO of Basf Spain; Luis Colorado, head of Digital Banking and Innovation at Banco Santander; and Arturo Sotillo, Juniper Networks general manager for Iberia, Caribbean and Latin America.

“The network that we have in the next ten years is not going to be anything like the one we have had in the last two decades, which is the one we still use,” said Sotillo. “In this transformation, not only technology will be important, but also the customer experience, which will mark who succeeds and who does not survive,” added the head of Juniper Networks.

The president of the CNMC, Cani Fernández, recognized at DigitalES Summit that the effectiveness of traditional competition rules “can be weighed down by the times and the constrained characteristics of classic administrative procedures.”

In this regard, it supported the work being done by the European Commission to update the safeguarding of free competition in community digital markets. Specifically, he referred to the future DMA Directive and, given the distortions in competition “that could be caused by large platforms”, he proposed to promote the portability of the data they possess.

The highest authority of the CNMC also highlighted the usefulness of tools such as statistics and artificial intelligence for the ex officio detection of anti-competitive practices. A use that they are already applying, through the new Economic Intelligence Unit of this organization.

For her part, Marina Serrano, president of the Association of Electric Energy Companies (aelec), invited collaboration between electricity and technology companies. “Without the support of the technology sector, [la lucha contra el cambio climático] it is impossible. Together we will be able to generate growth that is also sustainable, “he stressed.