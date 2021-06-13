The Government will choose 100 Spaniards to propose solutions to climate change

06/13/2021 at 9:06 AM CEST

The Government wants to hear the opinion of its citizens to know what the Spain of 2050 should be like, the one that is adapted to combat climate change. Thus, through the figure of the Citizen Assembly for Climate, the Government will select, at random, a group of 100 Spaniards who will have the opportunity to give their opinion on what climate policies Spain should implement in order to reach emission neutrality in 2050.

The Citizen Assembly for the Climate will have to debate and propose a set of recommendations, which will not be binding in any case, on the climate policies with which they believe that Spain should achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

But the launch of this initiative has not been well received by NGOs. And, since the opinions of these citizens will not be binding or mandatory, the NGO Extinction Rebellion denounces that the Citizen Assembly for Climate “is not such”, since it “ignores” citizens, does not define specific objectives nor does it imply a ‘real framework’ for climate decision-making.

This initiative, which is included in the Climate Change and Ecological Transition Law, follows in the wake of other countries such as France or the United Kingdom, which already have these voluntary citizen assemblies.

However, in Spain the participants will be chosen under a different selection criteria, which seeks an adequate representation of Spanish society. Their recommendations will be delivered to the Government and later to Parliament, so that they try to give them legal form.

The initiative is currently in the consultation phase, which will culminate in the coming weeks. This phase will help launch the Assembly, its composition, themes, structure and other details with the aim of “achieving the highest level of citizen participation” and “given the growing sensitivity and great step in social awareness regarding climate change ”, as stated by the director of the Spanish Climate Change Office, Valvanera Ulargui.

Although it is an old claim by environmental and social NGOs, not all have taken it equally. Extinction Rebellion has come to warn of the “highly dangerous” and “even suicidal” behavior for the democratic system that has the proposal put forward by the Government.

“After a year and a half of delay, Minister Ribera announces a virtual assembly that does not comply at all with the minimum that guarantee their efficiency ”, assures the NGO that considers that the Spanish proposal is“ much less courageous ”than the one implemented in France.

This hundred of assembly members will have the mandate to analyze the question: “A safer Spain in the face of climate change, how do we do it?”, although the Ministry does not rule out that it is also possible to define more limited and specific issues on solutions for mitigation and adaptation to climate change between now and 2050. The one hundred people chosen at random will represent “the diversity of Spanish society”, insofar as a sex and gender, age, rural or urban origin, educational level, even position with respect to climate change and so on.

Once the consultation phase is over, probably on Wednesday June 16, The Government will hire the consultant who will be in charge of hiring the one hundred chosen with an eye toward the Assembly getting underway in the fall month and its recommendations ready during the first quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, the director of the Office of Climate Change considers that this Assembly will be “an enormous opportunity to launch together a participatory process & rdquor; Regarding the climate emergency, the detractors of the idea regret that the whole initiative is closer to “an awareness campaign than to a real citizen assembly.”