The Government will authorize the vaccination of the players of the Spanish National Team

The Government will authorize the vaccination of the players of the Spanish soccer team, after having detected the positive coronavirus of Sergio Busquets. This is a measure to which the Ministry of Health will give the green light, after the meeting of the Public Health Commission, according to ABC.

The serum that will be administered will be that of Janssen, since it is a single dose. The coaching staff will also receive it. In the last hours, the Federation had made public its criticism that the Executive had not taken the step of previously immunizing footballers, since vaccination has been promoted in the participants of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In addition, the RFEF had requested more than a month ago that the serum be administered to the soccer players. However, according to Cadena SER, the Ministry of Culture and Sports had requested vaccination for the members of the Spanish team last Friday.

The game against Lithuania

On the other hand, the friendly match that La Roja was going to play against Lithuania this Tuesday will be played by players from the U21 team. The organization has announced that they will return the money for the tickets to those who request it.

