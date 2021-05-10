The Government will approve this Tuesday the Law of ‘riders’ that requires their hiring

The Government plans to approve this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers the law that regulates the work of home delivery drivers by digital platforms, known as the ‘Riders’ Law.

The third vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, has pointed out that Spain will be the first country to have a standard on digital platforms.

This is what he pointed out at the press conference to present component 23 of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, where he pointed out that Spain “looks Europe in the eye without complexes, who emulate what this country is doing at this time”.

“We are not going to Europe to learn, Europe also learns with what Spain is doing“, he added, after underlining that algorithms are” key and fundamental so that what is produced today in the labor market, which has biases, does not occur. “

The Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, CCOO and UGT and the business organizations CEOE and Cepyme reached an agreement last March to regulate the employment situation of workers who distribute or distribute any product through digital platforms, known as’ riders ‘.

In the agreed text, recognizes the presumption of employment of workers that provide paid delivery services through companies that manage this work through a digital platform, in line with the ruling issued by the Supreme Court in September 2020, which established that delivery men are employed and not self-employed.

In addition, the agreement, which is limited to the group of distributors, provides that the legal representation of the workers must be informed of the rules that contain the algorithms and artificial intelligence systems that can affect the working conditions by which the platforms are governed, including access and maintenance of employment and the creation of profiles.

Specifically, the text says that it will be included in the Workers’ Statute that companies must report the parameters, rules and instructions On which artificial intelligence algorithms or systems are based that affect decision-making that can affect working conditions, access and maintenance of employment, including the creation of profiles.

The text of the agreement indicates that the Royal Decree-Law that includes the regulation will enter into force three months after its publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

Last September, the Plenary of the Fourth Chamber of the Supreme Court declared that the relationship between a delivery man, ‘rider’, and the Glovo company has a labor natureTherefore, it refused to refer a preliminary question to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

DEALERS CALL DEMONSTATIONS

The organizations Repartidores Unidos and APRA have convened demonstrations also for this Tuesday from 11.00 am in Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Valencia, Alicante, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Oviedo, Gijón, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca, as reported in a statement

Specifically, the distributors have pointed out that the approval of the ‘Rider Law’ in the Council of Ministers tomorrow represents “one more step towards the precipice than it means leaving more than 15,000 delivery people without jobs“.

In this way, both associations have made a appeal to the deputies of the Congress of Deputies to vote against this rule. “We need your NO to the Rider Law. This law cannot be a Decree without the participation of anyone,” they have stressed.