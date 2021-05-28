The Government will approve in an “imminent” way the reform so that the ‘menas’ can work from the age of 18

The Government plans to approve “imminently”, possibly before the summer, a reform of the Immigration Regulations to facilitate the incorporation into the labor market of unaccompanied migrant minors once they turn 18 years old and they become ex-ward young people, as explained this Friday by the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá.

For the head of Migration, the situation in which young migrants find themselves when they reach the age of majority and enter “a situation of pseudo-irregularity in the labor market is” unacceptable “. requires an administrative procedure that de facto does not allow them to work“.

In an interview on TV3 collected by Europa Press, Escrivá recalled the reform of the Immigration Regulations approved a year ago to allow ‘men’ to work between 16 and 18 years of age. “We fix that with an instruction, but now the situation is more paradoxical for those who come of age, because they are required conditions that cannot be“, has explained.

According to the current Immigration Law, so that the ‘menas’ ex-ward (over 18 years) can join the labor market they need a work permit. But the processing of this permit requires having a job offer of more than 40 hours a week, one year in duration and where they receive the amount corresponding to the minimum interprofessional salary. Requirements that may hinder your access to a precarious job market.

To solve this, according to the minister, the Government “is very close to a full modification” of “these very convoluted procedures” so that these unaccompanied youth can enter the job market. Escrivá has explained that the reform is in process “of internal discussion” and its approval could be, possibly, “before the summer”.

The minister has defended this reform because, in his opinion, “there has been a misperception of the best way to help” these people that happens by “giving them opportunities to join the job market”. “Having them in training processes in those years does not seem to us to be the best solution, at least not for everyone,” he explained.