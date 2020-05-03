The government of Pedro Sánchez will publish this Sunday a ministerial order that will authorize reforms in uninhabited houses and closed premises, according to sources from the Executive. The works cannot be carried out if the workers need to have contact with the neighbors.

Furthermore, the common areas of buildings and the routes that workers can take must be marked, as they cannot skip these routes. The entry and exit at the beginning and end of the day it is regulated and all the risk prevention rules are incorporated.

Phase 1: from May 11

It will also be allowed circulate with all its squares full to private vehicles with up to nine seats, provided that the occupants live in the same house, as of May 11, when the phase 1 of the de-escalation in most of the national territory.

As sources from the Pedro Sánchez Executive have reported, despite the fact that the use of the car is currently residual, once Phase 1 begins there will be more openness and vehicle circulation will increase.

Thus, in cars with up to nine seats, all of them may be occupied by travelers if they live in the same house. In case of not living together, only two places can be occupied for each row of seats, maintaining distances, and each passenger you must use masks or other protection device. If they are registered in the same place, the use of a mask is recommended.

In the field of discretionary public transport, such as minibuses or vans, the seats after the driver will have to be kept free.

Refering to circulation between the different territories, the same sources have reiterated that citizens can only move through the province where they reside during all phases of the de-escalation.

Facing phase 0, which begins next Monday, May 4, when they will begin to open a certains shops by appointment and establishments to look for takeaways, The Government has explained that this may be done within the same municipality, while if any product or service is not available within the town hall where the person lives, they may go there where there is, such as the capital of the province or the region.

Regarding the use of public transport, the Government has reiterated the need for the use of masks to reduce the probability of infection. Likewise, it has appealed to the autonomous communities so that, within the scope of their competences, they establish measures to avoid crowds of people in the stations and transport interchanges. It has also indicated the need for put different type of signage so that citizens stay at least two meters from other people.

Among other aspects, the sources of the Executive have also indicated that the removal services will be able to continue carrying out their tasks, since they were never suspended during the state of alarm.