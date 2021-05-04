The Government will allow communities to go to the Supreme Court to impose measures after the state of alarm

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, at a press conference. (Photo: ANDREA COMAS via Getty Images)

The Government remains firm and will not extend the state of alarm, but it does not leave the communities helpless. The Council of Ministers will approve a decree on Tuesday so that communities can impose restrictions against the coronavirus after the end of the state of alarm on May 9.

The decree will allow the regions to maintain measures against COVID-19 that affect the fundamental rights of citizens, such as mobility. To do this, they must have a judicial authorization that will be issued by the superior courts of each region.

In the event that these judicial bodies do not approve the restrictions, the autonomous governments could appeal to the Supreme Court to rule on the matter, something that until now they could not do.

In addition, the Government will also extend some measures of the social shield, such as the moratorium on rent and the suspension of evictions for vulnerable groups, until August 9.

Other limitations that will last after May 9 will be those related to the control of international passengers and the possibility of collecting retirement while practicing medicine or nursing for the management and fight against the pandemic.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.