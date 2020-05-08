The Government begins to plan the legislature looking towards Citizens. After saving the extension of the state of alarm, with an agreement between the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and the orange president, Inés Arrimadas, the Executive welcomes the words of Arrimadas to study their support for the General State Budgets of 2021.

The Minister of Finance, Maria Jesus Montero, considers that “any alliance that allows us to open our parliamentary supports will be well received.” The Government’s will is to present reconstruction budgets in the autumn that, today, do not have enough support to get ahead.

The main partner of the social communist coalition, ERC, already warned Sánchez on Wednesday that “without dialogue there is no legislature.” The Catalan separatists voted against the extension of the Alarm State and, with the Catalan elections in the offing, those of Oriol Junqueras They are turning towards the no to the public accounts.

María Jesús Montero has also explained that, today, taxes amounting to 2,400 million euros have been deferred. There are 442,000 self-employed and SMEs who have been able to take advantage of this measure, promoted by the Government, which allows them to defer their taxes for six months, with the first three without interest.

Obscurantism

Once again, the government spokeswoman has refused to reveal the names of the alleged experts who are part of the advisory committee for the de-escalation. It’s a recurring question in recent days to all government spokespersons. Neither has wanted to reveal the names of these experts who trace the roadmap for unconfunding.

Montero has had to correct the second vice president again, Pablo Iglesias, explaining that “it will be the scientific criteria that will determine the rhythms of the de-escalation”. This morning, Iglesias, had advanced in a radio interview that Madrid was not going to go to phase 1.

A statement made before the second conversation to be held by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, and the counselor of the Community, Enrique Ruiz Escudero. It should also be noted that the alleged scientists have not yet made the decision.

ERTE, until June 30

The Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Diaz, has announced the agreement that the Government and social partners have reached to extend the ERTE until June 30. According to Díaz, the agreement must be the mirror of social reconstruction and highlights that “employers and unions have demonstrated that, once again, their commitment is to their country, living up to history.”

The minister podemita assures that “it is an agreed agreement, which takes into account the delicacy that some sectors have today”. Yolanda Díaz says that “we all give in, but the important thing is that at this moment we are all going to walk together.” The Government believes that it is “a balanced agreement” so “no one is left behind, protecting small businesses and the self-employed, to protect workers.”