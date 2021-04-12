The Government wants to raise taxes on Patrimony, Inheritance and Donations from January

The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, hopes that the increases in the Tax on Societies, Patrimony and Successions and Donations, these last taxes ceded to the communities, may come into force next year, taking into account the recommendations made by the 17 experts who will address the tax reform that the Executive intends to promote and whose committee has been constituted this Monday.

Montero has explained, before the presentation of said committee of experts, that he hopes that some tax increases can be launched already in 2022, with “special interest” in those referring to large estates. “We have to see how to express that additional contribution that large estates have to make to all public coffers,” Montero pointed out.

Although the experts will have until February 28 to present their conclusions, Montero has advanced that the Executive’s idea is for the committee to anticipate recommendations on fiscal figures so that the Government can include them in the Budgets of 2022 and thereby achieve the objective of bringing Spain’s tax burden closer to the European average, lower by between 7 and 8 points of GDP.

Thus, on the yield of some taxes, as is the case of the Corporate tax, Montero believes that its reform should be a “priority” in the analysis made by the committee of experts, in addition to those tax figures linked to wealth, such as Patrimony and Successions and Donations. In this sense and in clear reference to Ccommunity of Madrid, where the Wealth Tax is practically zero, The minister explained that the tax reform tries to avoid that “at the regional level” some tax figures are left “empty of content” as has happened in some communities “or to address that the digital economy has a greater reflection in the taxation of Spain .

On this, Montero has stressed that the role of wealth taxation and a certain harmonization in the Corporation Tax levy is gaining more and more force in the international debate. All this always under the premise that each one contributes according to their ability and receives according to their need.

Thus, on the imposition of a minimum rate in the Corporate tax At a global level, an open debate within the OECD to which the Biden Administration has now joined, Montero stated that “I wish” this minimum could be approved at the “speed and pace” that would allow “all to go together” , but regretted that these are issues that are “slow” at the international level because there are countries that “resist” to implement them.

“If they are slow enough, we will adopt the measures at the national level,” said Montero. In fact, in the Government coalition program a minimum rate of 15% is contemplated in Corporation Tax.