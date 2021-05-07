The Government wants to meet with La Liga and the ACB to speak about the public

05/07/2021 at 10:45 AM CEST

The open conflict between The league Y ACB with the government As a result of the return of the public to the stadiums, he has not said his last word. To this day, considering the statements made from the Ministry of Health and the CSD, It seems clear that right now the return of the fans of the two professional competitions in this 2020-2021 season is ruled out.

Even so, from LaLiga they already know extra officially that the Minister of Culture and Sports, Jose Manuel Rodriguez UribesHe wants to meet with the football and basketball employers’ association to discuss this matter. In fact, this Thursday he was asked about it and answered as follows: “It cannot be everything at the same time, we are in a criterion of progressivity. And I have always said that decisions about the return of the public are not sports decisions, they are health decisions. They depend on the moment in which we are, the circumstances or how are the Autonomous Communities “.

The minister acknowledged that these conversations exist: “Right now we are in talks with LaLiga and ACB and we are going to see how events evolve. And always according to the health criteria, which are the ones that will set the rhythms. We are all hopeful. That will happen when we have the guarantees that the sanitary certainties are met. “

And it was at the end of said appearance that Uribes announced that it will be next week “when I speak with the president of the League and the ACB. We will all see together hand in hand the best for sports and health “.

Pending this conversation, the initial perception from the affected parties is that the current scenario of a soccer and basketball league is not going to change for the remainder of the season. As we already told you days ago in the newspaper SPORT, Since last Saturday the clubs already have a protocol for the return of the public to the stadiums.