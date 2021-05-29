The Government wants to end the “profits that have fallen from the sky” and lower the price of electricity

The Ascó nuclear power plant (Photo: NurPhoto via NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Objective, stop the so-called ‘profits fallen from the sky’ to lower the price of electricity. The Ministry for Ecological Transition will bring to the Council of Ministers a draft law to prevent electricity companies that do not pay CO2 emission rights from benefiting from the increase in the price of electricity.

The text is one of the points that were included in the government agreement between PSOE and United We Can. Almost a year and a half later, in the midst of the rise in electricity prices, Teresa Ribera’s department will take it to a debate within the Executive, this Tuesday, reports the Cadena SER. The negotiation has been “discreet” and “fair” between both coalition partners with a “satisfactory job”, according to government sources Europa Press.

The ministry wants to subtract the part that corresponds to the CO2 emission rights from the plants that have been in operation since before 2005, as this is the date on which the emissions market began. Especially those related to nuclear and hydroelectric plants, which in Spain are owned, mainly by large electricity companies such as Iberdrola, Endesa and Naturgy.

Internal tensions due to the rise in prices during Filomena

Since last January and with the tension suffered in the price of electricity by the passage of Filomena in the second week of that month and the cold wave in the third, which led to a cyclical episode of increases reaching record levels, the reform of the electricity market once again became the subject of debate among the Government partners.

Then, the purple formation insistently demanded that progress be made in the fulfillment of this reform that would end with those known as windfall profits.

