Starting this weekend, Spain will begin the phase of de-escalation towards a ‘new normality’, as the Government has indicated. Many companies and economic sectors will return to work from Monday and Ministry of Labor, Migrations and Social Security has issued a document where «urges companies to transform the Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE) into shorter working hours.

“After this exceptional period, imposes the need to gradually reactivate the economy, through the dynamism of those sectors whose activity continues limited by the state of alarm “, highlights the ministry led by the podemita Yolanda Díaz.

“In this way, companies that are applying the suspension or reduction of working hours measures can renounce them, in whole or in part, with respect to part or all of the workforce, and progressively as the related reasons disappear. to force majeure. It will also be possible to alter the suspensive measure initially proposed and facilitate the transit towards the reductions in working hours, which suppose a lower economic impact on the working person and will allow to attend to the gradually growing supply and demand of companies’ products and services.

Thus, the Executive of Pedro Sánchez, urges the companies to gradually move towards this “new normal”, and to transform the ERTE into shorter working hours for their staff. Once again, the government passes the buck to the companies and workers and remains oblivious to the difficulties suffered by many businesses to resume this activity and ensure the future of their workers.

The document also adds that this plan “aims, on the one hand, to maintain employment and protect workers, avoiding the destruction of jobs and, on the other, to make flexible and streamlined the mechanisms that are essential to achieve it.” However, from numerous sectors continue to pressure and demand from the Government the need to make ERTE more flexible and to streamline the agencies in charge of granting benefits to the most vulnerable sectors, such as the State Public Employment Service (SEPE).